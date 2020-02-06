Revenue 45.5% increase in Q4 2019 revenue to $85.4 million 49.0% increase in 2019 revenue to $280.1 million

Net Cash from Operating Activities $8.2 million in Q4 2019 $29.2 million in 2019

EBITDA 148.6% increase in Q4 2019 EBITDA to $45.9 million 170.0% increase in 2019 EBITDA to $128.4 million

Liquidation of Navios Europe Inc. Acquisition of five product tankers $33.2 million receivables transformed into steel value

Returning capital to stockholders: Quarterly dividend: $0.30 per share



MONACO, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (“Navios Acquisition”) (NYSE: NNA), an owner and operator of tanker vessels, reported its financial results today for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Acquisition stated, “I am pleased with our results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. For the fourth quarter, Navios Acquisition recorded revenue of $85.4 million and EBITDA of $45.9 million, representing increases of about 46% and 149%, respectively, over the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year of 2019, Navios Acquisition recorded revenue of $280.1 million and EBITDA of $128.4 million, representing increases of about 49% and 170%, respectively, over 2018. We declared a quarterly distribution of $0.30 cents per share for the fourth quarter. ”​

Angeliki Frangou continued, “We believe that Navios Acquisition is well positioned for 2020. We have visibility on revenue through our chartering activities, with 69% of available days fixed in 2020 and about $400 million in long-term contracted revenue overall. We also have visibility on cost through the management agreement. However, we cannot determine the impact of the coronavirus in China on our market, as the fluid situation makes it impossible to assess accurately potential ramifications. “

HIGHLIGHTS — RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Quarterly dividend: $0.30 per share

On January 22, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2019 of $0.30 per share of common stock which will be paid on April 7, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 5, 2020. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Acquisition’s cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Liquidation of Navios Europe Inc. (“Navios Europe I”)

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, Navios Acquisition acquired five product tankers, two Long Range one (“LR1”) product tankers and three Medium Range one (“MR1”) product tankers for an acquisition cost of approximately $84.4 million in total, following the liquidation of Navios Europe I.

Debt developments

In December 2019, Navios Acquisition entered into a loan agreement with Deutsche Bank AG Filiale Deutschlandgeschäft of up to $32.5 million in order to finance two MR1s and one LR1 acquired from Navios Europe I. The facility is repayable in one single repayment on the last repayment date. The facility matures in June 2020 and bears interest at LIBOR plus 400 bps per annum.

Following the acquisition of the Star N and the Hector N MR1 product tankers from Navios Europe I, the vessels were offered as collateral under its ship mortgage notes , in substitution of an amount of $25.4 million that was held as cash collateral from the sale proceeds of the Nave Electron.

Continuous Offering Program

On November 29, 2019, Navios Acquisition entered into a Continuous Offering Program Sales Agreement, pursuant to which Navios Acquisition issued and sold from time to time through the sales agent common shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $25.0 million. As of December 31, 2019, Navios Acquisition issued 270,020 common shares and received net proceeds of $2.1 million.

Fleet employment

As of Februray 6, 2020, Navios Acquisition’s fleet consisted of a total of 46 vessels, of which 13 are VLCCs (including three bareboat chartered-in VLCCs expected to be delivered in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021), 31 are product tankers, two are chemical tankers.

Following the liquidation of Navios Europe I, Navios Acquisition acquired three MR1 product tankers and two LR1 product tankers. As per management agreement, management fees are fixed for two years commencing from January 1, 2020 at: (a) $6,825 per day per MR1 product tanker; and (b) $7,225 per day per LR1 product tanker vessel. The agreement also provides for a technical and commercial management fee of $50 per day per vessel and an annual increase of 3% after January 1, 2022 for the remaining period unless agreed otherwise. Drydocking expenses are reimbursed at cost for all vessels.

Currently, Navios Acquisition has contracted 68.8% of its available days on a charter-out basis for 2020, which are expected to generate revenues of approximately $179.2 million. The average base contractual net daily charter-out rate for the 58.6% of available days that are contracted on base rate and/or base rate with profit sharing arrangements is expected to be $19,334.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Acquisition has compiled its consolidated statements of operations for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. The quarterly information for 2019 and 2018 was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.

Following the completion of the merger, effective as of December 13, 2018, Navios Midstream Partners L.P. (“Navios Midstream”) is included in the consolidated financial statements of Navios Acquisition, as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Month

Period

ended

December

31,

2019

(unaudited) Three Month

Period

ended

December

31,

2018

(unaudited) Year

ended

December 31,

2019

(unaudited) Year

ended

December 31,

2018 Revenue $ 85,448 $ 58,728 $ 280,117 $ 187,946 Net Earnings/ (Loss) $ 6,644 $ (16,431 ) $ (65,441 ) $ (86,373 ) Adjusted net earnings/ (loss) $ 4,919 (1) $ (13,996 ) (3) $ (29,261 ) (2) $ (76,826 ) (4) Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities $ 8,186 $ (14,854 ) $ 29,244 $ (38,709 ) EBITDA $ 45,881 $ 18,453 $ 128,441 $ 47,567 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,156 (1) $ 20,888 (3) $ 131,452 (2) $ 56,798 (4) Earnings/ (Loss) per share (basic) $ 0.44 $ (1.55 ) $ (4.75 ) $ (8.40 ) Adjusted Earnings/ (Loss) per share (basic) $ 0.33 (1) $ (1.33 ) (3) $ (2.14 ) (2) $ (7.48 ) (4)





(1) EBITDA, net earnings and earnings per share (basic) for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 has been adjusted to exclude $1.9 million gain related to debt extinguishment and $0.2 million of non-cash stock based compensation. (2) EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019 has been adjusted to exclude $7.3 million impairment loss relating to the sale of one VLCC, $3.2 million gain on sale of vessel, $1.9 million gain related to debt extinguishment and $0.9 million of non- cash stock based compensation. Net loss and loss per share (basic) for the year ended December 31, 2019 have been further adjusted to exclude $32.7 million accelerated amortization of intangible assets and $0.5 million write off of deferred finance costs. (3) EBITDA, net loss and loss per share (basic) for the three month period ended December 31, 2018 have been adjusted to exclude (i) $2.2 million transaction costs in relation to the merger with Navios Midstream; and (ii) $0.3 million of non-cash stock-based compensation. (4) EBITDA, net loss and loss per share (basic) for the year ended December 31, 2018 have been adjusted to exclude; (i) $6.0 million of non-cash impairment loss relating to our affiliate, Navios Midstream; (ii) $2.2 million transaction costs in relation to the merger with Navios Midstream; (iii) $1.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation; and (iv) $0.03 million of gain on sale of the Nave Galactic. Net loss and loss per share (basic) for the year ended December 31, 2018 were further adjusted to exclude $0.3 million write-off of deferred finance costs. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings/ (loss) and Adjusted earnings/ (loss) per share (basic) are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Acquisition’s results (see Exhibit II for reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA).

Three month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Revenue for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 increased by $26.7 million, or 45.5%, to $85.4 million, as compared to $58.7 million for the same period of 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an: (i) increase in revenue by $16.1 million due to the acquisition and resulting consolidation of Navios Midstream; (ii) increase in revenue by $1.0 million due to the acquisition of five product tankers of Navios Europe I in December 2019; and (iii) increase in market rates during the three month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period of 2018. Available days of the fleet increased to 3,429 days for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 3,297 days for the three month period ended December 31, 2018, mainly as a result of the merger with Navios Midstream effective as of December 13, 2018 and as a result of the acquisition of five product tankers of Navios Europe I in December 2019. The time charter equivalent rate, or TCE Rate, increased to $22,484 for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, from $15,483 for the three month period ended December 31, 2018.

Time charter and voyage expenses for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $1.5 million, or 15.2%, to $8.4 million, as compared to $9.8 million for the same period of 2018. The decrease was mainly attributable to approximately $2.2 million of backstop commitment incurred in the three month period ended December 31, 2018; partially mitigated by a: (i) $0.4 million increase in bunkers consumption and voyage expenses due to spot voyages incurred in the three month period ended December 31, 2019; and (ii) $0.4 million increase in brokers’ commission.

Net earnings for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 was $6.6 million as compared to $16.4 million loss for the same period of 2018. Net earnings was affected by the items described in the table above. Adjusted net earnings for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 was $5.0 million as compared to $14.0 million adjusted net loss for the same period of 2018. The increase in adjusted net earnings was mainly attributable to a $23.3 million increase in adjusted EBITDA; partially mitigated by a: (i) $1.9 million increase in interest expense and finance cost; (ii) $1.2 million decrease in interest income; (iii) $0.9 million increase in depreciation and amortization, due to the acquisition of Navios Midstream in December 2018 and $0.2 million increase in depreciation and amortization, due to the acquisition of five product tankers of Navios Europe I in December 2019; and (iv) $0.1 million increase in direct vessel expenses (in relation to amortization of dry dock and special survey cost).

Adjusted EBITDA affected by the items described in the table above, for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 increased by approximately $23.3 million to $44.2 million, as compared to $20.9 million for the same period of 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly due to a: (a) $26.7 million increase in revenue; (b) $1.5 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses; and (c) $1.5 million decrease in other expense; partially mitigated by a: (i) $2.9 million decrease in equity in net earnings of affiliated companies; (ii) $1.7 million increase in management fees mainly due to the acquisition of Navios Midstream in December 2018 and $0.5 million increase in management fees due to the acquisition of five product tankers of Navios Europe I in December 2019; (iii) $0.9 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation and transaction costs in relation to the merger of Navios Midstream in the fourth quarter of 2018); and (iv) $0.5 million increase in direct vessel expenses (other than amortization of dry dock and special survey cost).

Year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased by approximately $92.2 million, or 49.0%, to $280.1 million, as compared to $188.0 million for the same period of 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an: (i) increase in revenue by $62.2 million due to the acquisition and resulting consolidation of Navios Midstream; (ii) increase in revenue by $1.0 million due to the acquisition of five product tankers of Navios Europe I; and (iii) increase in market rates during the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period of 2018. Available days of the fleet increased from 12,735 days for the year ended December 31, 2018, to 14,107 days for the year ended December 31, 2019. The TCE Rate increased from $13,855 for the year ended December 31, 2018, to $18,248 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Time charter and voyage expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $8.9 million to $22.7 million as compared to $31.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was attributable to $20.1 million of backstop commitment to Navios Midstream incurred in the year ended December 31, 2018; partially mitigated by a: (i) $9.7 million increase in bunkers consumption and voyage expenses due to spot voyages incurred in the year ended December 31, 2019; and (ii) $1.7 million increase in broker commission costs.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $65.4 million as compared to $86.4 million loss for the same period of 2018. Net loss was affected by the items described in the table above. Adjusted net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $29.3 million as compared to $76.8 million for the same period of 2018. The decrease in adjusted net loss was mainly due to a $74.7 million increase in adjusted EBITDA; partially mitigated by: (i) a $13.3 million increase in interest expense and finance cost; (ii) an $11.4 million increase in depreciation and amortization, due to the acquisition of Navios Midstream in December 2018 and $0.2 million increase in depreciation and amortization, due to the acquisition of five product tankers of Navios Europe I in December 2019; (iii) a $1.9 million increase in direct vessel expenses (in relation to amortization of dry dock and special survey cost); and (iv) a $0.3 million decrease in interest income.

Adjusted EBITDA affected by the items described in the table above, for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased by $74.7 million to $131.5 million, as compared to $56.8 million for the same period of 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly due to: (a) a $92.2 million increase in revenue; (b) an $8.9 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses; (c) a $2.7 million decrease in other expense; and (d) a $1.3 million increase in other income; partially mitigated by: (i) a $13.2 million increase in management fees due to the acquisition of Navios Midstream in December 2018 and to the amendment of the fees under the Management Agreement in May 2018 and $0.5 million increase in management fees due to the acquisition of five product tankers of Navios Europe I in December 2019; (ii) a $10.7 million decrease in equity in net earnings of affiliated companies (excluding the $6.0 million of negative effect on equity/ (loss) in net earnings of affiliated companies, relating to the sale of the Shinyo Kannika by Navios Midstream); (iii) a $5.5 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) and transaction costs in relation to the merger of Navios Midstream in the fourth quarter of 2018); and (iv) $0.5 million increase in direct vessel expenses (other than amortization of dry dock and special survey cost).

Fleet Employment Profile



The following table reflects certain key indicators of the performance of Navios Acquisition and its core fleet for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Three month period ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2019

(unaudited) 2018

(unaudited) 2019

(unaudited) 2018

(unaudited) FLEET DATA Available days(1) 3,429 3,297 14,107 12,735 Operating days(2) 3,409 3,278 14,051 12,665 Fleet utilization(3) 99.4 % 99.4 % 99.6 % 99.4 % Vessels operating at period end 43 41 43 41 AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent rate per day(4) $ 22,484 $ 15,483 $ 18,248 $ 13,855

Navios Acquisition believes that the important measures for analyzing trends in its results of operations consist of the following:

(1 ) Available days: Available days for the fleet are total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Acquisition’s possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydocking or special surveys. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues. (2 ) Operating days: Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues. (3 ) Fleet utilization: Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Acquisition’s vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure a company’s efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, dry dockings or special surveys. (4 ) TCE Rate: Time charter equivalent rate per day is defined as voyage and time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE Rate per day is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels of various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.

Conference Call, Webcast and Presentation Details:

As previously announced, Navios Acquisition will host a conference call today, February, 6, 2020 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Acquisition's senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

US Dial In: +1.877.480.3873

International Dial In: +1.404.665.9927

Conference ID: 106 4957

The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367

International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 106 4957

The call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Acquisition website, www.navios-acquisition.com , under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

About Navios Acquisition

Navios Acquisition (NYSE: NNA) is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals.

For more information about Navios Acquisition, please visit our website: www.navios-acquisition.com .

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and expectations, including with respect to Navios Acquisition’s future dividends, expected cash flow generation and Navios Acquisition’s growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further employment contracts. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding expected revenue and employment contracts. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by, Navios Acquisition at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Acquisition believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Acquisition. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to the creditworthiness of our charterers and the ability of our contract counterparties to fulfill their obligations to us, tanker industry trends, including charter rates and vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand, the aging of our vessels and resultant increases in operation and dry docking costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, our ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, to obtain additional financing and to obtain replacement charters for our vessels, in each case, at commercially acceptable rates or at all, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, potential liability from litigation and our vessel operations, including discharge of pollutants, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Acquisition operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Acquisition’s filings with the SEC, including its annual and interim reports filed on Form 20-F and Form 6-K. Navios Acquisition expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Acquisition’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Acquisition makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common stock.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation

+1.212.906.8644

info@navios-acquisition.com





EXHIBIT I NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORPORATION SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars- except share data) December 31,

2019

(unaudited) December 31,

2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 44,051 $ 46,609 Vessels, net 1,348,251 1,383,605 Other assets (including current and non-current) $ 162,074 $ 158,946 Goodwill 1,579 1,579 Intangible assets — 36,645 Total assets $ 1,555,955 $ 1,627,384 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Other current liabilities $ 68,986 $ 41,195 Long-term debt, including current portion, net of deferred finance costs and premium 1,173,117 1,205,837 Total liabilities $ 1,242,103 $ 1,247,032 Total stockholders’ equity 313,852 380,352 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,555,955 $ 1,627,384





NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars- except share and per share data) For the Three

Months

Ended

December 31, 2019

(unaudited) For the Three

Months

Ended

December 31, 2018

(unaudited) For the Year

Ended

December 31, 2019

(unaudited) For the Year

Ended

December 31, 2018

Revenue $ 85,448 $ 58,728 $ 280,117 $ 187,946 Time charter and voyage expenses (8,350 ) (9,844 ) (22,690 ) (31,593 ) Direct vessel expenses (3,015 ) (2,405 ) (10,132 ) (7,656 ) Management fees (26,524 ) (24,367 ) (107,748 ) (94,019 ) General and administrative expenses (6,012 ) (7,357 ) (21,689 ) (18,569 ) Depreciation and amortization (15,635 ) (14,544 ) (67,892 ) (56,307 ) (Loss)/ gain on sale of vessels/ Impairment loss — — (36,731 ) 25 Gain on debt extinguishment 1,940 — 1,940 — Interest income 877 2,123 7,717 7,998 Interest expense and finance cost (21,968 ) (20,058 ) (91,442 ) (77,975 ) Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies, including bargain purchase gain 278 3,204 2,948 7,667 Other income — 15 1,335 28 Other expense (395 ) (1,926 ) (1,174 ) (3,918 ) Net earnings/ (loss) $ 6,644 $ (16,431 ) $ (65,441 ) $ (86,373 ) Net earnings/ (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.44 $ (1.55 ) $ (4.75 ) $ (8.40 ) Weighted average number of shares, basic 14,942,219 10,097,603 13,823,754 9,784,507 Weighted average number of shares, diluted 15,149,917 10,097,603 13,823,754 9,784,507





EXHIBIT II Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash from Operating Activities Three Month

Period

Ended

December 31,

2019

(unaudited) Three Month

Period

Ended

December 31,

2018

(unaudited) Year

Ended

December 31,

2019

(unaudited) Year

Ended

December 31,

2018

(unaudited) Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars Net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities $ 8,186 $ (14,854 ) $ 29,244 $ (38,709 ) Net decrease/ (increase) in operating assets 20,441 (4,602 ) 10,527 (2,152 ) Net (decrease)/ increase in operating liabilities (4,472 ) 14,416 2,941 (3,834 ) Net interest cost 21,091 17,935 83,725 69,977 Amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and bond premium (1,452 ) (883 ) (4,798 ) (3,743 ) Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies, including bargain purchase gain 278 3,204 2,948 7,667 Payments for dry dock and special survey costs 84 3,497 6,865 19,412 Gain on sale of vessels/ Impairment loss — — (4,042 ) 25 Gain on debt extinguishment 1,940 — 1,940 — Stock-based compensation (215 ) (260 ) (909 ) (1,076 ) EBITDA $ 45,881 $ 18,453 $ 128,441 $ 47,567 Net negative effect on equity/ (loss) in net earnings of affiliated companies due to sale of the Shinyo Kannika by Navios Midstream to an unaffiliated third party — — — 6,005 Gain on sale of vessels/ Impairment loss — — 4,042 (25 ) Transaction costs in relation to the merger with Navios Midstream — 2,175 — 2,175 Gain on debt extinguishment (1,940 ) — (1,940 ) — Stock-based compensation 215 260 909 1,076 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,156 $ 20,888 $ 131,452 $ 56,798





Three Month

Period

Ended

December 31,

2019

(unaudited) Three Month

Period

Ended

December 31,

2018

(unaudited) Year

Ended

December 31,

2019

(unaudited) Year

Ended

December 31,

2018

(unaudited) Net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities $ 8,186 $ (14,854 ) $ 29,244 (38,709 ) Net cash (used in)/ provided by investing activities $ (27,316 ) $ 26,836 $ 4,027 79,813 Net cash used in financing activities $ (39,691 ) $ (13,686 ) $ (35,829 ) (80,953 )

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net (loss)/ income and Adjusted (loss)/ income per share (basic) are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitution for Navios Acquisition’s results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization and before income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA in this document represents EBITDA excluding certain items as described under “Financial Highlights”. Adjusted net (loss)/ income and Adjusted (loss)/ income per share (basic) represent Net (loss)/ income and (loss)/ income per share (basic), excluding certain items as described under “Financial Highlights”. We use Adjusted EBITDA as liquidity measure and reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA is calculated as follows: net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets; (ii) net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization of deferred finance costs and other related expenses; (v) equity/ (loss) in net earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received; (vi) payments for dry dock and special survey costs; (vii) impairment charges; (viii) gain on sale of assets; (ix) gain/ (loss) on debt repayment; (x) stock- based compensation and (xi) transaction costs. Navios Acquisition believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and present useful information to investors regarding Navios Acquisition’s ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and pay dividends. Navios Acquisition also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Acquisition’s results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Acquisition’s performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

EXHIBIT III Vessels Type

Year Built/Delivery DWT Date Owned Vessels Nave Polaris Chemical Tanker 2011 25,145 Nave Cosmos Chemical Tanker 2010 25,130 Star N MR1 Product Tanker 2009 37,836 Hector N MR1 Product Tanker 2008 38,402 Perseus N MR1 Product Tanker 2009 36,264 Nave Velocity MR2 Product Tanker 2015 49,999 Nave Sextans MR2 Product Tanker 2015 49,999 Nave Pyxis MR2 Product Tanker 2014 49,998 Nave Luminosity MR2 Product Tanker 2014 49,999 Nave Jupiter MR2 Product Tanker 2014 49,999 Bougainville MR2 Product Tanker 2013 50,626 Nave Alderamin MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,998 Nave Bellatrix MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,999 Nave Capella MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,995 Nave Orion MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,999 Nave Titan MR2 Product Tanker 2013 49,999 Nave Aquila MR2 Product Tanker 2012 49,991 Nave Atria MR2 Product Tanker 2012 49,992 Nave Orbit MR2 Product Tanker 2009 50,470 Nave Equator MR2 Product Tanker 2009 50,542 Nave Equinox MR2 Product Tanker 2007 50,922 Nave Pulsar MR2 Product Tanker 2007 50,922 Nave Dorado MR2 Product Tanker 2005 47,999 Nave Atropos LR1 Product Tanker 2013 74,695 Nave Rigel LR1 Product Tanker 2013 74,673 Nave Cassiopeia LR1 Product Tanker 2012 74,711 Nave Cetus LR1 Product Tanker 2012 74,581 Nave Estella LR1 Product Tanker 2012 75,000 Nave Andromeda LR1 Product Tanker 2011 75,000 Nave Ariadne LR1 Product Tanker 2007 74,671 Nave Cielo LR1 Product Tanker 2007 74,671 Lumen N LR1 Product Tanker 2008 63,599 Aurora N LR1 Product Tanker 2008 63,495 Nave Neutrino VLCC 2003 298,287 Nave Celeste VLCC 2003 298,717 Nave Photon VLCC 2008 297,395 Nave Spherical VLCC 2009 297,188 Nave Galactic VLCC 2009 297,168 Nave Quasar VLCC 2010 297,376 Nave Synergy VLCC 2010 299,973 Nave Constellation VLCC 2010 298,000 Nave Universe VLCC 2011 297,066 Nave Buena Suerte VLCC 2011 297,491 Vessels to be delivered* TBN I VLCC Expected Q3 2020 310,000 TBN II VLCC Expected Q4 2020 310,000 TBN III VLCC Expected Q3 2021 310,000

*Bareboat chartered-in vessels with purchase option