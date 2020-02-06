New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market by Product Antibiotic and Non-antibiotic, Animal - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03825795/?utm_source=GNW

9% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market is the increasing global meat demand, research into alternatives to antibiotics, and the need to deal with epidemics and environmental factors. However, various countries have stringent regulations in place against antibiotics and particular growth promoters, which has affected their adoption.



By type, the non-antibiotic growth promoters segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into antibiotic and non-antibiotic growth promoters.The non-antibiotic growth promoters segment commanded the largest share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market in 2018.



This large share of this segment is due to the economic benefits, a wide range of substances (acidifiers, prebiotics & probiotics, feed enzymes, phytogenic, hormones and others growth promoters), numerous applications in various production animals, greater sustainability, and the increasing number of regulations on antibiotics.



By animal type, the poultry segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2019–2024).

Based on animal type, the market is segmented into poultry, porcine, livestock, aquaculture, and other animals (equine, rabbit, camel, deer, yak, and geese).The poultry segment marked the largest share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market in 2018.



The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for poultry meat & eggs, novel diet approaches, and antibiotics phase-outs, resulting in the development of alternatives.



The Europe region to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2019–2024).

The Europe market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.Factors such as rising in domestic livestock, poultry and pork production, and decreasing meat imports owing to the ban of certain growth promoters in Europe are driving the growth for the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market in Europe.



Other factors also include technological advancements in animal production in this region and increasing meat production.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–21%, Tier 2–26%, and Tier 3–53%

• By Designation: C-level–32%, Director-level–23%, and Others–45%

• By Region: North America–36%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–17%, RoW–15%



Prominent players in the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market include are Merck and Co. Inc. (US), Cargill Inc. (US), Royal DSM N. V. (Germany), Bupo Animal Health (SA), Elanco Animal Health Inc. (US), CHR Hansen (UK), Alltech Inc. (US), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Kemin Industries (US), and SHV (Nutreco) (UK).



