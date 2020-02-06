LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (GTX) , a pioneer in the field of GPS wearable technology, people & asset tracking Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), today announced the launch of its new Health and Safety suite of products. This new platform will focus more on NFC, BLE and IoT technology along with other patented technologies to produce a variety of products that can be used alone or integrated across a wide array of vertical markets and applications.



While the Company is staying true to its ethos of wearable technology, this Health and Safety platform will expand beyond footwear and the senior community, which is what GTX Corp is most well known for. Some of the new channels will be hospitals, schools, oil and mining, construction and the art world, adding to its existing channels serving seniors, Alzheimer’s, autism, military and law enforcement.

“Building for the future, we are expanding into larger and broader market segments. Our new Health and Safety platform of products are designed to help businesses and families address simple yet vital common everyday issues. We will have solutions for hospitals, construction sites, mines, oil rigs, schools, assisted living facilities and a host of other designated sectors that have a lot of people and equipment which need to be monitored, identified and accounted for, but due to cost, size and power consumption, cannot use standard GPS tracking devices. Our low cost and easy to use NFC tags and BLE beacons will have months of battery life without needing to be charged, will easily attach to the human body, clothing, or equipment and high value assets , and will report to the cloud for access from any internet capable device,” stated Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

While the applications and use cases are endless, the Company is expecting to launch more products under this platform which has already garnered interest from existing distributors and customers along with potential new channel partners. Distribution agreements are currently in discussion and are expected to be signed and announced this quarter.

Most widely known for its patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX also owns and licenses a large portfolio of patents in the GPS and wearable technology space, is a U.S. military contractor, has several consumer products available on its online store and Amazon and most recently soft launched its new NFC Veritap solution. To find out more how you can buy or become an authorized reseller contact info@gtxcorp.com business development.

About GTX Corp GTX Corp (OTCQB: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

