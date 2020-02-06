Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids is pleased to announce that the VP of Business Development, Derek Thomas, presented at TEDxBocaRaton on the relationship between hemp and humanity.



On December 12, 2019, Mr. Thomas spoke at TEDxBocaRaton at the Florida Atlantic University auditorium about the relationship between hemp and humanity, where he postulated a necessary change in consumer perspective for the hemp industry to experience wider marketplace adoption. The goal of the talk is to help change the dialogue around cannabis while shifting perspectives and consumer mindsets about the emerging hemp-derived full spectrum hemp oil industry. The presentation further highlights Mr. Thomas’ outstanding work as a thought leader in the industry.

Erik Mintz, Official Organizer of TEDxBoca Raton, stated, "Derek's talk was one of the best at the event this year. He's a gifted speaker and I was glad to get to know him. He clearly put a lot of hard work into translating his knowledge of cannabis and hemp into an idea worth spreading. It was a timely talk and we were fortunate to have him."

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, stated, “The necessity for continued public education about hemp is not to be understated. It is presentations like Derek’s that further these endeavors and we are thankful for his passionate work in our industry. We believe that this industry would be positively benefited if everyone was able to listen to Derek speak on this TED Talk.”

You can watch Derek Thomas’ TED Talk video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y27LDTbAMho

About TEDxBocaRaton

TEDxBocaRaton is an independently organized event which follows guidance from the general TED programs. In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

