NEWARK, N.Y., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEC Electronics Corp. (Nasdaq: IEC) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Schlarbaum will present at Imperial Capital’s Advanced Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference to be held at the Hyatt Huntington Beach Resort & Spa at 2:15 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Mr. Schlarbaum will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.



This event is the inaugural Advanced Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference (“AMSCC”) hosted by Imperial Capital, featuring more than 35 top executives from a diverse group of industry leading companies, who will discuss the latest trends affecting the Advanced Manufacturing ecosystem. Representative subsectors will include Aerospace & Defense Automation, Electronic Manufacturing Services, General Industrial and Internet of Things, among others. The event has been structured to showcase the latest developments in the Advanced Manufacturing sector and highlight senior executive perspectives for the benefit of institutional investors and related capital market participants to learn more about the current and future state of the industry.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D, ISO 13485, and Nadcap. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com .