Originations year-over-year on new Contracts purchased for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased by 15.2% compared to prior year third quarter, which included a bulk portfolio purchase of $1.1 million

Originations year-over-year on Direct Loans for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased by 49.7% compared to prior year third quarter

Accounts 60+ days delinquent decreased to 4.0%, excluding Chapter 13 bankruptcy accounts, compared to 5.7% as of the prior year third quarter

Gross Portfolio Yield for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased to 27.3% compared to 25.7% during the prior year third quarter

Interest and fee income on finance receivables for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased 10.6% due to a 15.9% decrease in average finance receivables, compared to prior year third quarter

Average APR on new Contracts purchased for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased to 23.3% compared to 23.5% during the prior year third quarter

Average APR on Direct Loan originations for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased to 28.4% compared to 25.9% during the prior year third quarter

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) announced net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $0.3 million compared to net loss of $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Diluted net income per share was $0.04 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to net loss per share of $0.12 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Revenue decreased 10.6% to $15.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $16.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The Company reported income before income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $0.5 million compared to net loss of $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The Company recorded an income tax expense of approximately $0.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to an income tax benefit of $0.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Net income for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 of $1.2 million compared to $1.1 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. Diluted net income per share was $0.15 for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $0.14 for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. Revenue decreased 14.0% to $47.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $54.9 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. The Company reported income before income taxes for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 of $1.7 million compared $1.4 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2018. The Company recorded an income tax expense of approximately $0.5 million during the nine months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $0.3 million during the nine months ended December 31, 2018.

“We are very pleased with the progress we have been making overall, and particularly pleased with the progress in our 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020. On both new indirect contract purchases and direct loan volume we have outpaced year over year results for the 3rd Quarter and Year to Date,” Said Doug Marohn, CEO and president of Nicholas Financial, Inc. “Our targeted efforts to improve same store sales, rollout our Direct Loan product to more states, continue new market expansion and be open to other strategic partnerships is yielding positive results.”

“In the 3rd Quarter we saw more than a 15% increase on Indirect purchases and nearly 50% increase on the Direct Loan production,” Marohn continued. “We also added an additional $1.1 million by way of a bulk portfolio purchase from another company in our space. Our expansion efforts are underway in Las Vegas, Nevada in addition to the other areas previously identified. We are in the process of initiating expansion in Salt Lake City, Utah; Boise, Idaho; and Des Moines, Iowa; just to name a few.”

Key Performance Indicators on Contracts Purchased (Purchases in thousands) Number of Average Fiscal Year Contracts Principal Amount Amount Average Average Average /Quarter Purchased Purchased# Financed*^ APR* Discount%* Term* 2020 5,656 $ 57,038 $ 10,089 23.4 % 7.9 % 47 3 1,753 17,880 10,200 23.3 % 7.6 % 47 2 2,011 20,104 9,997 23.5 % 7.9 % 46 1 1,892 19,054 10,071 23.4 % 8.3 % 47 2019 7,684 $ 77,499 $ 10,086 23.5 % 8.2 % 47 4 2,151 21,233 9,871 23.5 % 8.0 % 46 3 1,625 16,476 10,139 23.5 % 8.1 % 47 2 1,761 17,845 10,133 23.5 % 8.4 % 47 1 2,147 21,945 10,221 23.7 % 8.3 % 48 2018 9,767 $ 109,575 $ 11,219 22.4 % 7.4 % 54 4 2,814 29,254 10,396 23.3 % 7.9 % 50 3 2,365 27,378 11,577 21.7 % 6.9 % 54 2 2,239 25,782 11,515 22.0 % 7.3 % 55 1 2,349 27,161 11,563 22.3 % 7.6 % 55





Key Performance Indicators on Direct Loans Originated

(Originations in thousands) Number of Principal Fiscal Year Loans Amount Average Amount Average Average /Quarter Originated Originated Financed*^ APR* Term* 2020 2,422 9,534 3,919 28.0 % 24 3 1,137 4,490 3,949 28.4 % 24 2 739 2,988 4,043 27.4 % 25 1 546 2,056 3,765 28.2 % 24 2019 1,918 $ 7,741 $ 4,036 26.4 % 25 4 236 1,240 4,654 27.3 % 24 3 738 2,999 4,063 25.9 % 25 2 495 1,805 3,646 26.5 % 25 1 449 1,697 3,779 25.7 % 28 2018 2,036 $ 7,642 $ 3,754 25.2 % 29 4 380 1,445 3,752 25.0 % 29 3 622 2,218 3,566 25.2 % 28 2 501 1,953 3,897 25.1 % 29 1 533 2,026 3,801 25.4 % 30

*Each average included in the tables is calculated as a simple average.

^Average amount financed is calculated as a single loan amount.

#Bulk portfolio purchase excluded for period-over-period comparability

Nicholas Financial, Inc. is a publicly-traded specialty consumer finance company, operating branch locations in both Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. states. The Company has approximately 7.9 million shares of voting common stock outstanding. For an index of Nicholas Financial, Inc.’s news releases or to obtain a specific release, visit our web site at www.nicholasfinancial.com.

Contact: Irina Nashtatik Interim CFO Ph # (727)-726-0763



Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including risk relating to competition and our ability to increase and maintain yield and profitability at desirable levels, as well as risks relating to general economic conditions, access to bank financing, our ability to expand the geographical scope of, and otherwise continue growing, our Direct Loan operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019. When used in this document, the words “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “will”, “may”, “plan,” “believe”, “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of Company management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or expect. All forward-looking statements and cautionary statements included in this document are made as of the date hereof based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or cautionary statement.





Nicholas Financial, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited, Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Interest and fee income on finance receivables $ 14,973 $ 16,740 $ 47,199 $ 54,903 Expenses: Operating expenses 7,950 7,848 25,848 24,615 Provision for credit losses 4,597 7,870 12,982 21,670 Interest expense 1,886 2,303 6,672 7,228 Total expenses 14,433 18,021 45,502 53,513 Income (loss) before income taxes 540 (1,281 ) 1,697 1,390 Income tax expense (benefit) 229 (376 ) 527 293 Net income (loss) $ 311 $ (905 ) $ 1,170 $ 1,097 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.14



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, In Thousands)

December 31, March 31, 2019 2019 Cash and restricted cash $ 24,106 $ 37,642 Finance receivables, net 190,327 202,042 Other assets 13,289 12,736 Intangibles 65 - Goodwill 295 - Total assets $ 228,082 $ 252,420 Credit facility $ 116,768 $ 142,619 Other liabilities 5,322 4,916 Total liabilities 122,090 147,535 Shareholders’ equity 105,992 104,885 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 228,082 $ 252,420 Book value per share $ 13.37 $ 13.26





Three months ended Nine months ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) (In thousands) Portfolio Summary 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average finance receivables (1) $ 219,618 $ 261,036 $ 230,527 $ 279,023 Average indebtedness (2) $ 119,518 $ 127,332 $ 136,164 $ 143,693 Interest and fee income on finance receivables $ 14,973 $ 16,740 $ 47,199 $ 54,903 Interest expense 1,886 2,303 $ 6,672 $ 7,228 Net interest and fee income on finance receivables $ 13,087 $ 14,437 $ 40,527 $ 47,675 Portfolio yield (3) 27.27 % 25.65 % 27.30 % 26.24 % Interest expense as a percentage of average finance receivables 3.45 % 3.53 % 3.86 % 3.45 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of average finance receivables (7) 8.37 % 12.06 % 7.51 % 10.36 % Net portfolio yield (3) 15.45 % 10.06 % 15.93 % 12.43 % Operating expenses as a percentage of average finance receivables 14.48 % 12.03 % 14.95 % 11.76 % Pre-tax yield as a percentage of average finance receivables (4) 0.97 % (1.97 ) % 0.98 % 0.67 % Net charge-off percentage (5) (7) 8.84 % 10.84 % 9.63 % 10.49 % Allowance percentage (6) (7) 6.04 % 7.65 % 5.76 % 7.16 %

Note: All three-month and nine-month statement of income performance indicators expressed as percentages have been annualized.

(1) Average finance receivables represent the average of finance receivables throughout the period. (2) Average indebtedness represents the average outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility. (3) Portfolio yield represents interest and fee income on finance receivables as a percentage of average finance receivables. Net portfolio yield represents (a) interest and fee income on finance receivables minus (b) interest expense minus (c) the provision for credit losses, as a percentage of average finance receivables. (4) Pre-tax yield represents net portfolio yield minus operating expenses, as a percentage of average finance receivables. (5) Net charge-off percentage represents net charge-offs (charge-offs less recoveries) divided by average finance receivables, outstanding during the period. (6) Allowance percentage represents the allowance for credit losses divided by average finance receivables outstanding during the period. (7) The Company completed bulk sales of charge-off accounts, which included $1.5 million of bankruptcy accounts and $0.1 million of non-performing accounts. These bulk sales impacted the provision for credit losses, net charge-off, and allowance percentages for December 31, 2019.

The following tables present certain information regarding the delinquency rates experienced by the Company with respect to automobile finance installment contracts (“Contracts”) and direct consumer loans (“Direct Loans”), excluding any Chapter 13 bankruptcy accounts:

(In thousands, except percentages)

Contracts Balance Outstanding 30 – 59 days 60 – 89 days 90 – 119 days 120+ Total December 31, 2019 $ 200,092 $ 16,748 $ 5,993 $ 2,279 $ 47 $ 25,067 8.37 % 3.00 % 1.14 % 0.02 % 12.53 % December 31, 2018 $ 238,183 $ 19,552 $ 7,577 $ 3,919 $ 2,439 $ 33,487 8.21 % 3.18 % 1.65 % 1.02 % 14.06 % Direct Loans Balance Outstanding 30 – 59 days 60 – 89 days 90 – 119 days 120+ Total December 31, 2019 $ 11,423 $ 331 $ 123 $ 68 $ 3 $ 525 2.90 % 1.08 % 0.60 % 0.03 % 4.60 % December 31, 2018 $ 8,470 $ 189 $ 95 $ 35 $ 68 $ 387 2.23 % 1.12 % 0.41 % 0.80 % 4.57 %

As of March 2019, the Company changed its charge-off policy from 181 days past due to 121 days past due, which aligned with industry standards and the sub-prime nature of the customers. In the event of repossession, the charge-off will occur in the month in which the vehicle is repossessed. Based on these actions, improved servicing, and stricter underwriting policies, management has seen improvements in the delinquency rates.

The following table presents selected information on Contracts purchased and Direct Loans originated by the Company:

Contracts Direct Loans Three months ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, (Purchases in thousands) (Originations in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Purchases/Originations $ 17,880 $ 16,476 $ 4,490 $ 2,999 Average APR 23.3 % 23.5 % 28.4 % 25.9 % Average discount 7.6 % 8.1 % N/A N/A Average term (months) 47 47 24 25 Average amount financed $ 10,200 $ 10,139 $ 3,949 $ 4,063 Number of contracts 1,753 1,625 1,137 738 Contracts Direct Loans Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, December 31, (Purchases in thousands) (Originations in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Purchases/Originations $ 57,038 $ 56,266 $ 9,534 $ 6,501 Average APR 23.4 % 23.6 % 28.0 % 26.0 % Average discount 7.9 % 8.3 % N/A N/A Average term (months) 47 47 24 26 Average amount financed $ 10,089 $ 10,164 $ 3,919 $ 3,829 Number of contracts 5,656 5,533 2,422 1,682

The following table presents selected information on the entire Contract and Direct Loan portfolios of the Company: