SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL), a leading real estate development company with multiple Baja California, Mexico properties in close proximity to affluent areas in Southern California, today announced the opening of a new sales office at the Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort. The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is a master planned golf community located 45 minutes south of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada. This new sales office will serve the Company’s Costa Bajamar Oasis and Valle Divino developments.

Mauricio Bustamante, ILA’s Director of Operations, commented: “We are currently utilizing a model home at Bajamar and this new sales office will allow us to connect with our U.S. and international customers quickly and easily. Having a dedicated facility in this prime location will allow us to develop even stronger connections with current and potential customers and provide us access to top talent, so we can give our customers the outstanding service they have come to expect from International Land Alliance.”

Improvements, including wine tasting, are currently under construction and a planned grand opening planned for March 2020.

The Valle Divino ( https://ila.company/valle-divino-resort/ ) and Costa Bajamar Oasis ( https://ila.company/costa-bajamar/ ) properties span a combined 25 acres and feature almost 200 residential lots and villas for sale. Selling prices for villas range from $99,000 to $249,000, with the properties designed to attract consumers looking for a lower cost of living while maintaining both a quality lifestyle and close proximity to friends and family. Featuring unique amenities, we expect these properties to be met with a high level of demand. These communities will incorporate state of the art energy solutions provided by CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) to provide our customers with Green and resilient power throughout the property

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

