NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL) (“Prevail” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the upcoming presentation of three abstracts at the 16th Annual WORLDSymposium™, taking place February 10-13, 2020, in Orlando, FL. The abstracts include preclinical data from Prevail’s programs PR001 for neuronopathic Gaucher disease and PR006 for frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation.



Two abstracts will be presented during the poster session on Monday, February 10th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET. Poster information is as follows:

Abstract Title: Gene therapy PR006 increased progranulin levels and improved lysosomal related phenotypes in model systems (poster #52)

Presenter: Laura Heckman, Ph.D.

Abstract Title: Gene therapy PR001 increased GCase activity and improved neuronopathic Gaucher disease phenotypes in mouse models (poster #159)

Presenter: Laura Heckman, Ph.D.

One abstract will be presented during the Contemporary Forum session on Thursday, February 13th at 1:30 p.m. ET. Oral presentation information is as follows:

Abstract Title: Gene therapy PR006 increased progranulin levels and improved lysosomal related phenotypes in model systems

Presenter: Asa Abeliovich, M.D., Ph.D.

In addition to its presentations at WORLDSymposium, on Wednesday, February 12th at 8:30 p.m. ET, management will be hosting a presentation by Professor Ari Zimran, M.D., a key opinion leader in the field of neuronopathic Gaucher disease, on “Unmet Needs and Emerging Therapeutic Options for Neuronopathic Gaucher Disease”, with a roundtable discussion to follow. A recording of this event and accompanying slides will be made available immediately following its conclusion and can be found under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the company's website, www.prevailtherapeutics.com. The webcasts will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing PR001 for patients with Parkinson’s disease with a GBA1 mutation (PD-GBA) and neuronopathic Gaucher disease; PR006 for patients with frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation (FTD-GRN); and PR004 for patients with certain synucleinopathies.



Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

