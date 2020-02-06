SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Tag Systems. (OTC: DSGT), a leading golf technology company, announced today that the company successfully showcased and exhibited its innovative technology products at the 2020 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida last week, following which the company has closed over $1 million in orders to be delivered in Q1 & Q2 depending on season.



The Company’s products generated substantial interest at the show where the first of its kind INFINITY HD 12” roof mount Vantage Tag System, the 5” hand held Vantage Tag System, the new Single Rider Pacer and Raptor golf carts which offer a solution to help resolve the Pace of Play issue routinely encountered on a majority of golf courses. These single rider golf carts increase pace of play up to ninety minutes when in use with all parties playing ready golf. These carts are available through Vantage Tag on a revenue share basis for single and management company-based courses.

Vantage Tag Systems has developed a new affordable program designed for every golf course worldwide by introducing to the golf and turf industry, first of its kind “Pennies a Day & Pennies a Round.” Every course qualifies for the program and is automatically approved for financing. This program would allow the golf course to manage its entire operations 24/7, generate new cash flow streams, be protected with a 100% warranty, and increase Pace of Play. It would also allow the courses to add any mix of products with the ability to upgrade at any time, manage staff and spend less resources. This newly developed program is immediately available for deployment.

“The attention we garnered at the show substantially exceeded the interest we enjoyed at prior years trade show. Following the show, we anticipate delivering on orders received at this show in Q1. We expect to remain on track to more than double the number of golf courses that will utilize Vantage Golf’s products during this year as compared with the year before” stated company President and CEO, Robert Silzer, Sr.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC. (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency and profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Automotive Fleet Management, RAPTOR and PACER, single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company's recent golf show experience and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers., and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers’ satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group

+1-410-825-3930

info@chesapeakegp.com