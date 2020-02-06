TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc., (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), announced it has closed the non-brokered, unsecured convertible note (“Note”) financing it disclosed in a press release on February 4th for net proceeds of CAD $500,000 (the “Offering”).



The Note matures on February 1, 2025 and will be convertible, at the option of the holder, into common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a price per Common Share of $0.89, in the thirty-day period prior to the maturity of the Note.



The Note bears simple interest of 8.5% per annum, which is payable in-kind by the Company with Common Shares to be issued at then market prices for the Common Shares and subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval.



The Note is unsecured and transferable, subject to resale restrictions under applicable securities laws and regulatory requirements.



All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months commencing on the closing date of the Offering.



The Company will primarily use the proceeds to fund the remaining costs of the phase I human trial for Metablok and general working capital. Metablok (“LSALT peptide”) is the Company’s lead drug candidate targeting organ injury in the lungs, liver and kidney caused by inflammation.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including Final Approval of the TSXV, which previously granted Conditional Approval of the Offering. There are no finder's fees to be paid in connection with the Offering.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact. Arch is developing a drug library, led by Metablok, to produce new drug candidates that inhibit organ inflammation caused via the DPEP-1 pathway.

Continuing under development in the Arch portfolio are: AB569, a potential new treatment for antibiotic resistant bacterial infections in the lung and wounds; and, ‘Borg’ peptide coatings that increase corrosion resistance and decrease bacterial biofilm on various medical grade metals and plastics.

For more information on Arch Biopartners, its technologies and other public documents Arch has filed on SEDAR, please visit www.archbiopartners.com

The Company has 59,882,302 common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change.

