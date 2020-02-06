NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodnation , the first online philanthropic platform and advisory service using values to match donors with top-performing charities creating real impact, announced it has created the Jewish Philanthropy Project in partnership the Jewish Communal Fund (JCF) and the Jewish Funders Network (JFN). JCF, a donor-advised fund and JFN, a membership organization made up of individual donors and foundations, share a common mission to provide innovative resources to donors looking to give with greater purpose and discover additional high-performing charities in their areas of interest.



There are 1.5 million charities in the U.S, and donors are faced with a sea of choices to know which of those charities are making the greatest impact. Major Jewish foundations invest heavily in research and due diligence before grant making, and Goodnation looks to this information when recommending charities for donors to support. The Jewish Philanthropy Project helps donors interested in giving through a Jewish lens identify their core values, philanthropic goals and cause areas they want to make an impact on, formalizing a philanthropic process to capture the benefits of many of the best practices used by larger foundations.

“There are so many important issues to support and we want to make sure members can find what's meaningful to them,” said Rob Hansen, founder and president, Goodnation. “Goodnation believes in the power of engaged philanthropy and the importance of measurable impact and we are here to help donors, not only through the Jewish Philanthropy Project, but all donors, think about their giving and make it more meaningful and more impactful.”

Goodnation vets and verifies top-performing charities in more than 30 cause areas and takes a values-based approach to match donors with the charities that create real impact, making it easy to decide where to direct their giving.

“At JCF we distinguish ourselves from other donor-advised funds by offering vital information on charitable giving to empower our fundholders to achieve their philanthropic goals,” said Susan Dickman, CEO. “Our goal is to provide state-of-the-art tools like Goodnation’s platform and advisory services for our fundholders to be more effective in their charitable giving. Goodnation’s evidence-based approach and sophisticated technology enables our fund holders to find high quality Jewish and non-sectarian charities aligned with their core values that they may not have heard of without this tool.”

Interested donors complete a giving survey related to their giving preferences which will help Goodnation recommend a suggested list of high-performing charities that reflects their core values. With the help of a personal Goodnation philanthropy advisor, donors can tweak their giving portfolio and their selected charities through the Goodnation platform or their donor-advised fund. Donors can also engage with those charities through volunteerism and site visits, all the way up to board service.

“Our goal is for every single donor to find what is most meaningful to them. Goodnation provides technology with a human side to develop and implement donors’ personalized philanthropic goals,” said Hansen. “Giving is a relationship. If you are just beginning your philanthropic journey, or a need has come to your attention and you want to act, we have hundreds of charities to choose from, and that continues to grow everyday.”

Donors can discover more than 150 high-performing Jewish charities from Jewish day schools, Jewish summer camps, Jewish arts and culture, to fighting antisemitism, Israel education and advocacy by visiting The Jewish Philanthropy Project or to learn more about Goodnation visit www.goodnation.io .

About Goodnation

Goodnation was founded in 2018 by Rob Hansen who, after 20 years working in fundraising for nonprofits, set out to fill a void he saw all too often. Goodnation’s mission is to modernize philanthropy, better serve donors and collectively create an impact on our country's and communities’ toughest challenges. Through the technology platform, in-depth research and personal Philanthropy Advisor service, Goodnation works with major donors to define their core values and interests and connect them with high-performing nonprofits across more than 30 cause areas that are making a meaningful impact. Learn more at www.goodnation.io.

About Jewish Communal Fund

Jewish Communal Fund is one of the largest networks of Jewish funders, managing $2 billion in charitable assets for 4,000 donor advised funds . JCF's donor advised funds make giving easy, flexible and efficient. Learn more about JCF by visiting www.jcfny.org or calling 212-752-8277. Visit JCF on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .