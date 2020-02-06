VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eat Beyond Global Investment Fund (“Eat Beyond”) is pleased to announce its launch; the company is specialized in identifying and investing in opportunities in the alternative food sector.



The first fund of its kind in Canada, Eat Beyond was created to provide retail investors with the opportunity to participate in the growth of the alternative food sector. The company plans to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in the second quarter of 2020.

$17 billion has been invested in the plant-based food industry to date, and 2018 saw a 39% increase in the number of deals completed compared to the previous year, according to a report from The Good Food Institute. The unprecedented success of Beyond Meat and similar companies has shone a spotlight on the industry.

“This is clearly a growing sector, and we noticed that there weren’t many opportunities for the retail investor to participate - so we created one ourselves. We spent over a year reaching out to over 100 companies worldwide, and the innovation that we saw blew us away,” said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Global. “I expected to see 100 different types of vegan burger patties - but we found companies creating everything imaginable, and have decided to focus our efforts on alternatives in four key areas: meat, seafood, eggs, and dairy.”

Eat Beyond has assembled an investment committee of industry-leading experts to assist with vetting the companies and their potential. The committee includes:

Lloyd Lockhart: Co-founder of Choices Market with 46 years of grocery retail experience

Diane Jang: Consumer packaged goods industry veteran with 29 years of experience with companies such as Sunrise Soya Foods, Earth’s Own Food Co Inc., Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.

Alan Linder: Food distribution expert with over 30 years of experience managing food distribution across both North America and Asia, including 25 years with United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI)

Eat Beyond is actively researching new groundbreaking opportunities in the space.

“We are truly passionate about supporting innovation in the plant-based food movement. The positive impact that these products can have on people’s health, as well as the environment, are immeasurable,” added Morris.

The Eat Beyond Global Investment Fund (“Eat Beyond”) identifies and invests in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food products including alternatives to meat, seafood, eggs, and dairy. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first fund of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of the alternative food sector and access to the companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply.

