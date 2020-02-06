ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 6 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 15.45
ROBIT PLC TO PUBLISH FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 2019 ON 20 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 11.00
Robit Plc will publish its Financial Statement release 2019 on 20 February 2020 at 11.00.
An analyst and press conference will be held on the same day at 14.00 at Event Arena Bank, Unioninkatu 20, 00130 Helsinki. The report will be presented by Robit’s CEO Tommi Lehtonen and CFO Illkka Miettinen. Pre-registrations to the press conference by 17 February, 2020 via email: investors@robitgroup.com.
The conference can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://www.31415.fi/robit6 or alternatively https://www.3141.fi/robit6.
The presentation material will be available on the company's website after the press conference. The webcast recording will be also available at www.robitgroup.com later the same day.
ROBIT PLC
Further information:
Ilkka Miettinen, CFO
+358 50 384 8318
ilkka.miettinen@robitgroup.com
Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, surface drilling and foundation, underground construction and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into two product and service ranges: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole. Robit has 15 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 115 countries. Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, the UK and the USA. Robit's shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com
