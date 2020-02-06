ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 6 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 15.45

ROBIT PLC TO PUBLISH FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 2019 ON 20 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 11.00



Robit Plc will publish its Financial Statement release 2019 on 20 February 2020 at 11.00.



An analyst and press conference will be held on the same day at 14.00 at Event Arena Bank, Unioninkatu 20, 00130 Helsinki. The report will be presented by Robit’s CEO Tommi Lehtonen and CFO Illkka Miettinen. Pre-registrations to the press conference by 17 February, 2020 via email: investors@robitgroup.com .



The conference can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://www.31415.fi/robit6 or alternatively https://www.3141.fi/robit6 .

The presentation material will be available on the company's website after the press conference. The webcast recording will be also available at www.robitgroup.com later the same day.

ROBIT PLC

Further information:

Ilkka Miettinen, CFO

+358 50 384 8318

ilkka.miettinen@robitgroup.com