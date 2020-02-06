HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 6.2.2020 AT 15:45

Renewable fiber is the main volume raw material for Huhtamaki - Already nearly 70% of product portfolio consists of fiber-based products

The food industry is among the several fields that are introducing wood and fiber based raw materials at an accelerating pace. Huhtamaki is increasing the use of renewable and versatile materials, such as paper and cardboard, and nearly 70% of Huhtamaki’s product portfolio is already made of fiber-based products.

Huhtamaki’s goal is that 100% of the wood fiber in its products comes from recycled or certified sustainable sources and in 2018, we reached 98% level. The company is investing in innovation that introduces renewable, safe materials and solutions for food packaging.

“Fiber packaging is a key innovation area for us, and in some applications, it can fully replace plastic,” says Richard Ali, Sustainability Director from Huhtamaki Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania. “For example, in 2019 we introduced paper straws that are made of paper, their wood fiber coming from sustainably managed forests. 100% of the paper used in the straws and in their wrapping is PEFC certified.”

Last year Huhtamaki also brought to market a new material, Fresh, which is an innovative, fully biobased and biodegradable composite material that is made of cellulose. It is used to replace fossil-based food trays.

Focus on sustainable fiber sourcing and usage practices

Huhtamaki sources virgin fiber from certified forests, as this ensures that all of the company’s wood fiber supply is responsibly produced. The sustainability of forests is verified in a voluntary forest certification process, where an independent third party assesses the quality of forest management and production against the requirements of a public or private certification organization. To minimize unnecessary transportation, Huhtamaki’s fiber is sourced from as close to the manufacturing sites as possible

“Huhtamaki uses virgin fiber for food packaging with direct food contact, as this is the only way to guarantee food safety and hygiene and meet the regulations. The high-quality wood fiber in the Huhtamaki paper cups can be recycled up to seven times in other paper products before it loses its strength,” Ali says.

Huhtamaki also sources recycled fibers from manufacturing or from post-consumer recycled materials. The company uses residual clippings from its own paper cup manufacturing to make new fiber plates. From post-consumer recycled paper, Huhtamaki produces egg cartons and trays as well as cup carriers and wine bottle protectors.

For more details on Huhtamaki and sustainable forestry, please download the new Huhtamaki Sustainable Forest Report.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Ali

Sustainability Director, Huhtamaki Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania

+44 (0) 7387 261 412

richard.ali@huhtamaki.com



HUHTAMAKI OYJ

Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 81 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 35 countries, we’re well placed to support our customers’ growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 18,800 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.