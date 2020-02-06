MONTREAL, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investissement Québec and the Quebec Technology Association (AQT) are proud to announce that Paul Raymond (Alithya) was awarded the Prix PDG émérite Investissement Québec 2020, the anniversary edition of the most important distinction targeting business leaders in the Quebec technology industry. This evening, at a gala bringing together the 10 finalists, the 175 business leaders registered for the 20th edition of Vision PDG voted for the winner by secret ballot.



AN EDITION LIKE NEVER BEFORE

To celebrate the excellence of the past decade, and especially to highlight the ever-growing contribution of prominent figures in the Quebec technology industry, the AQT and Investissement Québec created a special edition of the traditional CEO of the Year Award, putting 10 winners and finalists of the last decade in competition.

“During the awards gala this evening, more than 175 corporate CEOs saw leaders walk on stage, and discovered exemplary achievements that went far beyond what they expected,” underlines Nicole Martel, President and CEO of the AQT. “Certainly, with such builders, the Quebec technology industry is right up there with the rest of the world. We are very proud to participate in the influence of these leaders because we know their journey will inspire many others! Congratulations to the winner, as well as to the nine finalists!”

“Tonight’s awards gala was a memorable evening for the Quebec technology industry,” said Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec. “Investissement Québec joins all of the leaders of this dynamic sector in congratulating the talent and remarkable achievements of the winner(s), as well as the nine finalists! With such leaders, Quebec has every reason to continue shining on the world stage!”

Paul Raymond, President and CEO of Alithya, story, in summary

Paul Raymond, President and CEO of Alithya, is a committed and tireless entrepreneur known for his bold vision. Under Mr. Raymond’s leadership, Alithya has joined the ranks of the top digital technology companies. With over 2,000 professionals in Canada, the US and Europe, it has carved out an impressive foothold in this key sector. Thanks to a series of acquisitions completed since Mr. Raymond took the helm (a total of eight between 2011 and 2019), Alithya is generating annual revenues of some $300 million. Under his leadership, the company’s stock is now trading on both the TSX and NASDAQ exchanges (ticker symbol ALYA) and its revenue streams have become much more diverse, with some 50% attributable to business activities outside Canada. Mr. Raymond and Alithya have won a number of awards for entrepreneurship, social commitment, innovation and high-quality job creation, including two Quebec Grand Prizes for Job Creators (provincial level in 2017, Montreal region in 2019). Mr. Raymond is also actively involved in his community, serving on the boards of the Quebec Technology Association (AQT) and the Metropolitan Montreal Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he is governor of the Quebec Employers Council (CPQ), chair of the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Quebec chapter, president of Cybercap’s inaugural fundraising campaign “Sponsor a School”, among many other commitments.

Congratulations to the nine finalists:

Joé Bussière, Président de Libéo Katie Bussières, Présidente de Nubik François Dion, PDG de Levio David Hervieux, Président de Devolutions Paul Hamelin, Président du Conseil de GIRO André d’Orsonnens, Président du Conseil et chef de la direction de Druide informatique Samer Saab, PDG et fondateur d’Explorance Martin Thériault, Président et chef de la direction d’Eddyfi Chantal Trépanier, Présidente et chef de la stratégie de SIM/Cognibox

Download the realisations of the 9 finalists on the AQT’s website : www.aqt.ca/pdg-emerite

Download all the finalists biographies and photos : https://www.aqt.ca/vision-pdg/pdg-emerite-kit-media/

About AQT

The Quebec Technology Association (AQT), the inescapable techno business network, provides executives with a stimulating and world-class environment that is conducive to the growth of their business and industry. With its 500 members, it brings them together, thus enabling them to increase the performance of their organization. A self-funded non-profit organization, the AQT represents the entire industry in decision-making bodies and is among the top 10 techno associations in North America.

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec’s mission is to foster the growth of investment in Québec, thereby contributing to economic development and job creation in every region. The Corporation offers businesses a full range of financial solutions, including loans, loan guarantees and equity investments, to support them at all stages of their development. It is also responsible for administering tax measures and prospecting for foreign investment.

