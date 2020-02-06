GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today announced its participation in the Citi 2020 Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Larsen, will present at the conference from 11:00-11:40 a.m. (EST).

The event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available, on ITW’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.itw.com/ .

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com



