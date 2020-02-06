New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type, Application - Forecasts to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03693824/?utm_source=GNW





Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer and cardiac ailments and initiatives to lessen the demand-supply gap of Mo-99.



The Technetium-99m segment to hold the largest share of the SPECT radiopharmaceuticals market in 2019

Based on type, the SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into Tc-99m, Tl-201, Ga-67, I-123, and other isotopes.In 2019, the Tc-99m segment is expected to hold the largest share of the SPECT radiopharmaceuticals market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that Tc-99m is the most commonly used diagnostic radioisotope, which is used in around 80–90% of diagnostic scans and around 30 million patient examinations every year.



The endocrine tumors segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the North American nuclear medicine market is categorized into thyroid indications, bone metastasis, lymphoma, endocrine tumors, and other indications.The endocrine tumors segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the therapeutic nuclear medicine applications market.



The growth in this segment is majorly driven by the increasing use of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals in the treatment of endocrine tumors.



The US to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The North American nuclear medicine market is segmented into the US and Canada, based on country. The US is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the US can be attributed to the development of novel technologies for radioisotope production, government funding, and company initiatives in the country



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 55%, Tier II: 25%, Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific : 40%, RoW: 15%



Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), and Curium (France) were the leading players in the North American nuclear medicine market.



Research Coverage

This report studies the North American nuclear medicine market based on type, application, procedural volume, and country.The report also studies the different factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting the market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the North American nuclear medicine market, and their drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the North American nuclear medicine and garner greater market shares.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03693824/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001