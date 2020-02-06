Company’s Flexible Platform, Maven®, Already Customized and Implemented by Government and Health Organizations to Track, Manage and Report Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Conduent to Configure and Deploy Coronavirus Tracking Module for Additional Government and Health Organizations Seeking Support

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced a version of its disease surveillance and outbreak management platform, Maven®, to securely track, manage and report on cases of the coronavirus, 2019-nCov.

Maven is a software platform developed for organizations, including government agencies, to manage cases of more than 90 communicable diseases. Its flexible design gives organizations the capability to customize disease tracking most prevalent in specific geographies or communities.

Conduent will host the platform’s coronavirus-enabled version of Maven in the company’s secure cloud so public health agencies and other organizations can get immediate access to use it. Conduent expects its coronavirus module to be available within the month. Additionally, those with advanced training also can leverage the solution’s flexibility to customize the Maven platform on their own to track coronavirus.

Based on an organization’s need, Maven has the capability to track diseases such as influenza, tuberculosis and Ebola. More than 40 organizations are currently using Maven, and some have already taken advantage of the platform’s flexibility by configuring it to track the coronavirus’s spread within their respective locations. Conduent is also actively facilitating sharing of best practices between clients as they configure their systems to track the outbreak.

“Maven is a valuable tool that organizations can use to identify and follow up on people who may have come into contact with a person infected with a communicable or infectious disease,” said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions, Conduent. “In the absence of a vaccine, tracking and analyzing who is at risk from contact with an infected person is one of the most important methods available to contain diseases like the coronavirus and prevent widespread outbreaks.

“Maven’s technology is scalable and can be quickly and easily configured to changing technologies, protocols and geographic locations — all of which are keys to effective disease outbreak response. It is also designed to allow for easier data sharing and integration among health agencies on the front lines of battling the disease.”

Designed with rich contact tracing, outbreak management and detection, state and local health organizations can collaborate to quickly and effectively contain public health crises. Epidemiologists can use Maven’s reporting capability to search and analyze the centralized data collected to discover trends and patterns. Maven can also be used to report externally, supporting the need for automatic case reporting to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, the World Health Organization, or local authorities.

