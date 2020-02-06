BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conga®, the leader in end-to-end Digital Document Transformation (DDX), today announced the keynote speakers and agenda details for Conga Connect® 2020, which takes place February 26 to 28, 2020 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
Recent research from Conga suggests that 89% of companies have realized that the key to unlocking the power of Digital Transformation is something most spend countless hours in every day, but may easily overlook: documents. Conga Connect is the industry’s only event that focuses on the role mission-critical documents and contracts are playing in organizations’ digital transformation journeys.
This year’s conference will be centered around the end-user -- with all-new content and interactive workshop sessions designed to help users solve the challenges they face when creating, negotiating and managing the documents and contracts that accelerate businesses.
Attendees will have access to more than 75 general sessions and breakout sessions, hands-on workshops and Conga University courses led by executives and practitioners from leading global companies, knowledge-sharing with peers on best practices as well as exclusive product announcements and demos.
Connect 2020 will welcome a lineup of well-known speakers who will share inspiring stories and expert advice. Keynote speakers include:
Additionally, featured sessions include:
“At Conga, we’re fanatical about our customers and their success,” said Daniel Incandela, Chief Marketing Officer at Conga. “Fittingly, this year’s Conga Connect is centered around our customers, the Agents of Change that are challenging the status quo and leading Digital Transformation across their organization. We look forward to uniting our customers and partners with the entire Conga family for three full days of training, best practices and networking.”
For more information on Conga Connect 2020 and to register, visit: https://conga.com/connect/us
About Conga
Conga continually sets the standard for Digital Document Transformation (DDX). The Conga DDX Suite helps 11,000+ organizations in 85 countries including AWS, GE, Hilton Worldwide and Salesforce transform day-to-day business by creating, managing and unleashing the power of the everyday documents. The company is privately-held and based in Broomfield, Colo. with global operations across North America, EMEA and Australia. Learn more at www.conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.
