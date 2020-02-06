VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: “ABZ”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Jakša Mrčela to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) and Mr. Goran Ivanišević to the Advisory Board of the Company.



Board Appointment

Jakša Mrčela, a businessman originally from Croatia, now residing in the United States of America, continues to actively maintain real estate and other business activities in Croatia. Mr. Mrcela began his business career as one of the youngest real estate entrepreneurs in Croatia and the EU. While attending law school at the age of nineteen (19) he started a car wash business and by the age of 21 had opened six successful jewelry stores across Croatia. He built his first real-estate development project at the age of twenty-five (25).

Mr. Mrcela brings more than 15 years of experience in developing construction projects, project management, land acquisition and investments in the most exclusive luxury properties in Croatia and the Adriatic Coast. Mr. Mrcela is the Founder of DalCasa Group, a real estate development company. During his capacity as President of DalCasa Group, Mr. Mrcela published the DalCasa Magazine - an innovative and leading publication highlighting exclusive multiple listing service for real estate (MLS) of Croatia from 2004 to 2013.

Mr. Mrcela is the current President and Co-Founder with former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic of WildCard2001, a US-based tennis management agency established to help current and future tennis professionals.

“It’s my pleasure to welcome Mr. Jakša Mrčela to the Board of Directors of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. The Company believes that Jakša’s innovative entrepreneurship, experience, understanding of real estate and other businesses especially in Croatia, brand building ability and social profile, makes him an ideal person to provide guidance to the Company’s team; adding strength to our organization and future development of the Company, especially in the cannabis and real estate sectors in Europe. Having had the pleasure of knowing and spending time with Jakša, and the opportunity to follow his business activities and accomplishments, I’m sure the Company will benefit from his key attributes as it moves forward, together with the Company’s existing Board members, Mr. Henry Park, Ms. Terrylene Penstock, Mr. Bruce Bragagnolo, Mr. Ioannis Tsitos and Raj Chowdhry, with the intention to maximize shareholder value for the Company's shareholders,” stated Chairman of the Board, President & CEO, Raj Chowdhry.

Advisory Board Appointment

Mr. Goran Ivanišević, a Croatian former professional tennis player and current tennis coach, is the only person to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon as a wild-card. Goran achieved this in 2001, having previously been runner-up at the championships in 1992, 1994 and 1998. His career-high singles ranking was world No. 2 in 1994.

Goran currently coaches Novak Djokovic, the winner of the 2020 Australian Open Tennis Tournament, who is now a 17-time Grand Slam Champion and currently ranked (2020) world No. 1 in men's singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). Previously, Goran also coached Marin Cilic from September 2013 to July 2016 leading him to the 2014 US Open title.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame recently announced that Goran Ivanišević will be inducted as part of its Class of 2020 on July 18, 2020. Goran will be the first Croatian to receive the honour.

“It’s my pleasure to welcome Mr. Goran Ivanišević to the Advisory Board of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. The Company believes that Goran’s experience, understanding of the sports and health arena, brand building ability and social profile, makes him an ideal person to provide guidance to the Company’s team; adding strength to our organization and future development of the Company, especially in the cannabis sector in Europe. Having had the pleasure of knowing Goran, and the opportunity to follow his accomplishments, I’m sure the Company will benefit from his key attributes as it moves forward, together with the Company’s existing Advisory Board members, Mr. Josko Vukic, Mr. Yuvraj Solanki, Mr. Joe Piekenbrock, Mr. Bob Jacko, Mr. Tunaye Sai, Mr. Andrew Bowering, with the intention to maximize shareholder value for the Company's shareholders,” stated Chairman of the Board, President & CEO, Raj Chowdhry.

Stock Option Grant

The Company is also pleased to announce, subject to TSXV approval, that it has granted an aggregate of 375,000 stock options under its stock option plan to directors and consultants, including members of the advisory board. These options will be exercisable at $0.40 for a period of two years from the date of granting. Of the total stock options granted, 50% will be fully vested upon grant; with 25% of the stock options vesting on August 6, 2020 and the remaining 25% on February 6, 2021.

