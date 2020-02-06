FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global provider of physical security and secure identification, will exhibit at the WestPack Packaging Expo February 11 - 13, 2020 at the Anaheim Convention Center. The company will also showcase its near-field communication (NFC) solutions as part of the Cannabis Packaging Summit, running alongside WestPack as a subset of the show.

Expecting approximately 20,000 visitors, ranging from packaging engineers to executives and operations professionals, WestPack provides industry professionals with expert education and interactive activities designed to kick start new projects in the new year.

For WestPack, Identiv will be guests in the NFC Forum booth #5293, demonstrating a range of NFC products to make consumer packaging more intelligent. There will be a variety of NFC Forum members sharing the booth space, ensuring attendees are provided with a well-rounded, robust picture of NFC solutions available today.

The Cannabis Packaging Summit is the first-ever conference and expo dedicated entirely to cannabis packaging. Identiv will share a booth (Level 3, Ballroom) with NXP and TPG Rewards to highlight their joint efforts in the development of Brand Verify. Brand Verify is a turn-key, intelligent, brand-protection program built specifically for the global cannabis industry. Though a subset of WestPack, this separate conference offers a rich curriculum designed specifically for packaging professionals. Attendees will receive direct access to leaders in legislative, legal, academic, and regulatory and compliance areas through hard-hitting sessions, keynote presentations and panels.

Identiv welcomes attendees to learn more about its NFC offerings, both as part of WestPack (booth #5239) and as part of the Cannabis Packaging Summit (Level 3, Ballroom).

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .



