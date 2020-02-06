Executive Summary:

Ali Hackett has been hired to fill the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer

Hackett is an experienced executive with an extensive track-record in financial services

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidX, the global network for illiquid assets, today announced the hiring of Alice (Ali) Hackett as Chief Revenue Officer, effective February 3rd. Hackett brings 30 years of experience in the financial services industry including a 20-year career at Citigroup where she rose to be the Co-Head of Global Prime Finance. More recently, she spent time at Fintech Thesys Technologies where she was Chief Revenue Officer, at the London Stock Exchange as the US Country Head, and at CME Group as the Global Head of Client Development and Sales.

Commenting on the hiring, LiquidX CEO Jim Toffey noted, “Ali is an accomplished leader with extensive management experience in both banking and financial technology and we’re thrilled to have her join the LiquidX executive team. Her experience in building sales teams and her track-record of driving revenue growth made this an easy decision. We have ambitious growth plans and we’re excited to have Ali onboard to help us take the business to the next level.”

In her role as Chief Revenue Officer, Hackett will be responsible for global strategy and execution of all revenue-generating activities including sales, marketing, and client services. She will be based in New York and report directly to CEO Jim Toffey.

Hackett added, “I’m thrilled to join LiquidX, especially at this exciting time with the upcoming launch of the new 360 platform. This role was a natural next step for me – it’s an opportunity to join an excellent team with a strong and growing client base in an industry that is undergoing tremendous change. I look forward to working with the entire LiquidX team to scale the business”.

About LiquidX

Through its leading technology and diverse network of global participants including major corporations, banks, institutional investors, and insurance providers, LiquidX provides an efficient and flexible platform for participants to transact across the trade finance, working capital and trade credit insurance asset classes in one place. LiquidX has executed $27B of trade volume since 2016. For more information about LiquidX, please visit www.liquidx.com.

Brad Tabor

+1 347-859-8068

btabor@liquidx.com