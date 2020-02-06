SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio (Nasdaq: USIO), a tech-enabled payment solutions provider, today announced it has successfully met criteria set forth by Nacha to renew their Nacha Certified Third-Party Sender Certification. Nacha Certified is a voluntary accreditation program for Third-Party Senders in the ACH Network that demonstrate to the industry, including Originating Depository Financial Institutions (ODFIs), Originators, and their peers, that they are meeting the enhanced set of standards established by Nacha that signal credibility, quality, and strong core practices.



Nacha Certified helps Third-Party Senders set themselves apart in today’s competitive market by demonstrating to financial institutions that they are vetted, validated, and valued. Usio was one of the first Third-Party Senders to achieve this certification and is now the most tenured Nacha certified Third-Party Sender in the industry.

Wayne Gonzales, Senior Vice President of Risk Management and Compliance, stated, “Usio is committed to risk management, compliance, payment security and quality services. Our culture of compliance is paramount to the continued success of our company. The renewal of our Nacha Certified Third-Party Sender Certification means that effective controls, standards, and oversight are all core competencies. Additionally, our team understands the risk and compliance obligations associated with processing ACH Entries, and we hold our originators to the same standards. We believe this important accomplishment will further strengthen our relationships with Originating Depository Financial Institutions (ODFIs), originators, partners, and shareholders.”

“Quality payments are a hallmark of the ACH Network, and Third-Party Senders have an important role to play,” said Michael Herd, Nacha Senior Vice President, ACH Network Administration. “By meeting the criteria to renew its Nacha Certified status, Usio is showing its continued commitment to the high standards of the Nacha Certified program.”

About NACHA—The Electronic Payments Association

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable ACH payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, Nacha’s efforts benefit all stakeholders. Nacha is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2018, there were 27 billion ACH payments, and more than $51 trillion in value moved across the ACH Network. Nacha also leads groups focused on API standardization and B2B payment enablement. Visit nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.com , www.singularpayments.com , www.payfacinabox.com , www.akimbocard.com , and www.ficentive.com . Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

