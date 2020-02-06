ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a company producing a new generation of low-carbon, drop-in, liquid transportations fuels, has received certification from the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB). The certification is for Gevo’s sourcing of sustainable corn at its production facility in Luverne, Minnesota, and its production of intermediate feedstock Isobutanol. This certification provides validation that Gevo’s business model works from a sustainability point of view. RSB certification demonstrates that Gevo’s production is sequestering carbon in the soil, meeting limits on the use of chemicals in the production of its bio-based feedstock, respecting water, land, labor rights, and ensuring food security.



Celebrating Gevo’s achievement, RSB’s Executive Director, Rolf Hogan, had this to say: “Gevo’s RSB certification is a great moment for the bioeconomy as it demonstrates that key components of jet fuel can be produced in a way that not only dramatically reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also ensures real positive social and environmental impacts. Their innovative agricultural techniques show that with a commitment to real sustainability via RSB certification, farmers can be empowered to take a leading role in the development of a zero carbon economy and Gevo’s recognition of the importance of using the strongest and most credible sustainability standard globally continues to help position them as an industry leader.”

Gevo’s business system in Luverne, Minnesota, operating as Agri-Energy, is unusual in that for every gallon of jet fuel and gasoline, advanced hydrocarbon products, that would be produced there, it also would produce approximately 10 pounds of protein for the food chain. Regenerative agriculture techniques, such as precision application of fertilizers and low-till or no-till cultivation used by farmers to produce the corn, minimizes chemical usage, and builds soil carbon over time.

This RSB certification complements Gevo’s existing ISCC Plus certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification. These independent, global, multi-stakeholder organizations ensure adherence to a universal approach to a broad range of risks and ensure real sustainability and lasting solutions for decarbonizing the aviation industry and beyond — whilst addressing any possible social and environmental challenges.

About Gevo

Gevo is commercializing the next generation of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business. Learn more at www.gevo.com .

About Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials

The Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials is an independent and global multi-stakeholder coalition that works to promote the sustainability of biomaterials. RSB’s user-friendly certification scheme is the strongest and most trusted of its kind. It verifies that biomaterials are ethical, sustainable and credibly-sourced. The certification is approved by RSB’s members, including leading NGOs and UN agencies. RSB members work across sectors to set global best practice for sustainable biomaterial production. Choosing RSB-certified biomaterials helps build trust and credibility in the bio-based sector and supports a healthy bio-based community.

RSB is a global, multi-stakeholder, independent organization that drives the development of a new world bioeconomy through sustainability solutions, certification, innovation and collaborative partnerships. RSB uses a robust, peer-reviewed, 12-principle standard for the bio-based and circular economy that’s trusted by UN agencies and NGOs all over the world. By creating credible tools and solutions for sustainability, that mitigate business risk, RSB contributes to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. RSB is regarded as the most rigorous certification scheme and includes members such as the World Wildlife Fund, National Wildlife Federation, Natural Resources Defense Council, and Solidaridad.

