The Supervisory Board of OÜ TS Laevad, the subsidiary company of AS Tallinna Sadam, has appointed Ave Metsla as the member of the Management Board responsible for service area, effective from 12.03.2020.

Ave Metsla has acquired higher education in logistics at Tallinn University of Technology and has a long experience in the service sector, having worked as a service manager at SMIT and in various service management positions at AS Eesti Telekom, AS EMT and AS Hansa Liising. Ave Metsla does not hold any shares of Tallinna Sadam.

According to Jaak Kaabel, chairman of the Management Board of TS Laevad, customer service is of strategic importance to the company and must be constantly developed. “Ave Metsla is joining our team with a broad knowledge base in this field. In choosing Ave, her experience of developing e-services became crucial, as technology is constantly evolving, and TS Laevad aims to keep up with it in order to provide a modern service. We believe that together with Ave, we will find new ways to increase customer satisfaction and continue to provide the best travel experience in Estonia.”

The Management Board of TS Laevad has three members, consisting of chairman Jaak Kaabel and member of the Management Board Guldar Kivro, in addition to Ave Metsla.

The General Meeting of TS Laevad prolonged the terms of office of the members of the Supervisory Board Valdo Kalm and Marko Raid for the next 5-year period effective from 06.02.2020. In addition, General Meeting of TS Laevad recalled Tiit Rebane from the Supervisory Board based on his request and appointed Johann Peetre as a new member for a term of 5 years effective from 06.02.2020.

Johann Peetre holds a bachelor's degree in the field of politics and government and a master's degree in political science, both from the University of Tartu. Peetre has worked in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications as Chief Specialist in the Department of Transport Development and Investment and is currently working there as an expert. His main areas of responsibility are strategic transport planning and the development of smart green transport systems. Johann Peetre does not hold any shares of Tallinna Sadam.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2019 serviced 10.64 million passengers and 19.9 million tons of cargo. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. Tallinna Sadam group's sales in 2018 totaled EUR 130.6 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.4 million and net profit EUR 24.4 million.

