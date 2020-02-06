ClearOne’s new Touch-Panel Controller provides full control of audio and video conferences and contact management.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest Touch-Panel Controller from ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, will be showcased at ISE 2020 at Booth #11-D130 in the RAI Centre in Amsterdam.



The highly intuitive 10-inch touch-screen device, designed for ClearOne’s CONVERGE® Pro 2 audio DSP mixers as well as COLLABORATE® Live video conferencing room systems, is a perfect addition to ClearOne’s audio and video platform.



Paired with CONVERGE Pro 2 DSP mixers, users can make and receive PSTN and/or VoIP conference calls, and multiparty calls with the easy-to-use on-screen dialpad. When paired with COLLABORATE Live, users can make and receive video calls as well as manage content sharing options.

A modern user interface makes controlling conferencing functions as intuitive and simple as familiar mobile and tablet devices. The controller enables easy contact management with built-in search. In addition, the slim and modern industrial design blends well with modern conference room aesthetics.

The controller can be powered with the included power cord or through standard Power Over Ethernet (PoE) for clutter-free cabling, and can be easily paired through wired Ethernet or Wi-Fi to any network-connected COLLABORATE® Live system or CONVERGE Pro 2 audio DSP mixer.

For more information about the Touch-Panel Controller, please click here .

For a high-res image, click here .

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

