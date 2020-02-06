Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. announces the launch of GMIPulse, an interactive database for market research reports that offer industry research data in an easy-to-use, yet comprehensively dynamic manner. GMIPulse is a business analytics platform designed to provide a 360-degree view to clients across the industry value chain.

“We pride ourselves in being a customer first organization,” said George Taube, President of Global Market Insights, Inc. “The platform will allow customers to view data in a real time format which will enable business managers and stakeholders to make informed and rapid decisions.”

GMIPulse contains reports across domains and industries which include aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, chemicals, materials & food, energy & power, electronics, next-gen technologies, healthcare and HVAC as well as other industries. In addition to market sizing, the research reports encompass comprehensive analysis and information on competitive landscape, consumer buying behavior, and technology evolution to name a few.

GMIPulse’s rich repository of research reports, helps clients meet the informational requirements of companies across a host of industries. Global Market Insights, Inc. understands that businesses are evolving and becoming increasingly multi-faceted and markets are becoming more complex. GMIPulse, our business analytics platform, provides a highly interactive dashboard which allows the user to be in the driver’s seat. Clients can drill down to their focus area(s) and obtain custom views based on their business needs and informational requirements.

Some of the key features of the database include:

Over 1,500 market research reports in multiple formats (PDF, Excel, PPT)

Over 20,000 company profiles

Global, as well as regional, country-level, and product-level reports

Dedicated account management, custom data and analyst support

Latest press releases by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc. will provide a 7 (seven) day free trial which allows users to evaluate the platform before making a purchase decision. Purchase options will include a range of options, from a single study and extend to the entire database of reports which are released in the future and can be available on GMIPulse.

Global Market Insights Inc. is a global market research and management consulting company catering to leading and multi-national corporations, non-profit organizations, universities and government institutions. Global Market Insights Inc.’s main goal is to assist and partner with organizations to provide clients with strategic information to assist managers and stakeholders in the decision-making process. Global Market Insights, Inc. industry research reports are designed to provide quantitative information combined with key industry insights.

GMIPulse, our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner.