Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Switchgear Market, By Insulation (Air Insulated, Gas Insulated & Others), By Installation (Indoor & Outdoor), By Voltage (Low, Medium & High), By Product, By End-user, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Switchgear Market is expected to grow from around $100 billion in 2019 to $155 billion by 2025.
Growing investments in renewable forms of energy and surging demand for safe and secure control distribution systems and advanced monitoring units is increasing the demand for switchgear. Additionally, the replacement and modernization of aging electrical networks is further contributing to the growth of the Global Switchgear Market. Innovations in smart grid technologies and growing focus towards environmental protection would further boost the demand for switchgear, globally.
The Global Switchgear Market is segmented based on insulation, installation, voltage, product, end-user, region and company.
The major players operating in the Global Switchgear Market are Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation plc, ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Schneider Electric SE, Havells India Limited and others.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Switchgear Market Overview
6. Global Switchgear Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Insulation (Air Insulated, Gas Insulated, Others)
6.2.2. By Installation (Indoor, Outdoor)
6.2.3. By Voltage (Low, Medium, High)
6.2.4. By Product (Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB), Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB), Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB), Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB), Others)
6.2.5. By End-user (Transmission & Distribution Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Others)
6.2.6. By Company (2018)
6.2.7. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. North America Switchgear Market Outlook
8. Europe Switchgear Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Switchgear Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Switchgear Market Outlook
11. South America Switchgear Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
14.2.2. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14.2.3. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Limited
14.2.4. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
14.2.5. General Electric Company
14.2.6. Eaton Corporation PLC
14.2.7. ABB Ltd.
14.2.8. Alstom S.A.
14.2.9. Schneider Electric SE
14.2.10. Havells India Limited
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5joxp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: