Pune, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market is set to gain momentum from the rising number of electric vehicles across the world. It would, in turn, affect the capabilities of charging stations, namely, load profiles, generation capacity, and transformer loading levels. Additionally, technological advancement in wide-area communication technology would affect the market positively. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Charger Type (Fast, Slow/ Moderate), By Application (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market size is projected to reach USD 264.80 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 27.21 billion in 2018.
Rising Production & Sales of Electric Vehicles to Accelerate Growth
The governments of several countries are providing vehicle manufacturers with subsidies for buying electric vehicles. In addition to that, they are offering tax exemption, quotas, subsidies, and rebates. Both these factors are resulting in the high production and sales of electric vehicles worldwide. Besides, owing to increasing pollution, the governments are putting forward stringent rules to curb emissions in the atmosphere and promoting the usage of electric vehicles. All these factors are set to drive the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market growth during the forthcoming years.
Government Initiatives to Install Charging Stations Will Favor Growth in Asia Pacific
In terms of region, the market is grouped into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Amongst them, Asia Pacific is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. China is likely to play a vital role in propeling the growth in this region. It would occur as the government of China is implementing national policies for the development of charging stations. In Japan and South Korea, the market would grow steadily because of the expansion of the electric vehicle industry.
Europe, on the other hand, held USD 8.49 billion Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the increasing initiative by the governments of numerous European countries to install charging stations at a distance of 100 kilometers on the national highway. North America would grow exponentially on account of the vast charging network of automotive manufacturers present throughout the U.S.
VW Deploys New Charging Stations; ChargePoint & SFMTA Collaborate to Support Electric Buses
The market consists of various big, medium, and small enterprises that are engaging in the strategy of partnership with other renowned companies to bring about unique products to reduce pollution and meet the increasing demand for energy. They are also trying to gain maximum Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market share. Below are a couple of the key industry developments:
Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most reputed organizations present in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market. They are as follows:
