Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that it has again received first place in Brand Loyalty in the 2020 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index. This marks the thirteenth consecutive year that Konica Minolta has received this prestigious recognition.

Brand Keys, a New York–based client loyalty and engagement consultancy, publishes this annual syndicated study, which this year examined clients’ relationships with 833 brands in 85 categories. According to the 2020 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index, Konica Minolta has been recognized for Brand Loyalty in the “MFP Office Copier” (multifunction printer) category.

Brand Keys’ 25th annual Customer Loyalty Engagement Index and research consultancy identifies brands that are best able to engage clients by meeting or exceeding their expectations, thereby creating client loyalty. The Index recognizes the brands that receive the highest loyalty and engagement assessments, and surpass competitors for responding to the category values customers desire most.

“We're so proud of our thirteen-year run! This honor reinforces how valuable our products and services continue to be to our customers and more importantly, the trust they have in our brand,” said Kay Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Konica Minolta. “We look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the highest quality solutions and services.”

“Congratulations again to Konica Minolta. Even in the face of more complex 21st Century loyalty standards, Konica Minolta has been able to set the bar for meeting customer expectations that only get higher each year. It is among this year’s Top-10 U.S. brands that saw increased loyalty and engagement! Konica Minolta deserves real acknowledgment for this success,” said Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys Founder and President. “We've measured over 23,000 brands in the 25 years of the Customer Loyalty Engagement survey, and only six brands have ever been #1 thirteen plus years in a row! Brand Keys offers praise to a brand that clearly understands its customers and delivers on their needs and expectations.”

View the complete list of the Customer Loyalty Engagement Index’s 85 categories and highest-rated brands online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

# # # # #

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us