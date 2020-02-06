Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the year 2019 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the year 2019 – EUR 54.8 million (the year 2018 – EUR 54.6 million);

• Profit before tax for the year 2019 – EUR 13.9 million (the year 2018 – loss before tax - EUR 26.0 million);

• Net profit for the year 2019 – EUR 11.8 million (the year 2018 – net loss EUR 21.6 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the year 2019 amounted to EUR 24.3 million, a decrease of 1.3% in comparison with the year 2018 (EUR 24.6 million).

