7% during the forecast period. The increasing trend of spending on convenience food products in developing countries and multifunctional properties of sucrose esters are the major factors that are projected to drive the growth of the sucrose esters market. However, the cost of reactants remains high during the formulation process of sucrose esters, which is projected to inhibit the growth of the market.



The dairy products subsegment in the food segment dominated the sucrose esters market throughout the forecasted period.

Dairy products that witness an increased usage of sucrose esters include milk, ice-creams, flavored yogurts, coffee whiteners, and whipping cream.Sucrose esters witness high use in dairy products due to its functions, which include emulsification, aeration, and protein protection.



The major benefits of using sucrose as an alternative in dairy products are preventing protein flocculation and improving flavor release.In ice-creams, sucrose esters help in preventing excessive cohesion of fats during freezing due to stable emulsification.



Furthermore, when used in milk, it provides stable emulsion, prevents ring formation, and improves the quality of flavored canned drinks, such as coffee and chocolate drinks. Due to these factors, the dairy segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The liquid form of sucrose esters is projected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Liquid sucrose esters are widely used in dairy-based desserts for enhanced emulsification and stabilization of fat globules.They are also used in flavored beverages, including flavored water and dairy-based canned beverages.



In addition, they are used as foodstuffs in heat-treated packages or canned products, such as sausages and hams for both meat and fish.In personal care products, liquid sucrose esters are used to reduce the irritation potential of anionic surfactants and improve foam density and stability.



Due to these factors, the liquid segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2025.The increasing demand for sucrose esters in food applications is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers in the market in the Asia Pacific region.



Furthermore, the rise in awareness about the functional benefits of sucrose esters has led to increased usage in the personal care products segment. They benefit in improving the sensory properties of oil and natural butter, which lead to the growth of the sucrose esters market in countries, such as China, Japan, and India.

According to a study published by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) 2019, the usage of sucrose esters helps in the formation of flavor oil emulsions and stability.This has significantly gained the attention of various manufacturers to increase the production and usage of sucrose esters in the food and personal care industries.



According to Adana Food Tech (China), sucrose esters are significant ingredients due to their functional benefits such as emulsification, crystallization, and aeration. The company also stated that the usage of sucrose esters in the Asia Pacific region has drastically increased year on year.



The sucrose esters market comprises major players, such as BASF (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), P&G Chemicals (US), Croda International (UK), Mitsubishi Chemicals (Japan), Sisterna (Netherlands), Stearinerie Dubois (France), Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku (Japan), Alfa Chemicals (UK), FELDA IFFCO (US), World Chem Industries (India), Compass Foods (Singapore), and Zhejiang Synose Tech (China). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these players in the sucrose esters market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies.



