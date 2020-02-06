Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market, By System Type (Adaptive Cruise Control, Gear Shift Assist, Stability Control System, and Traction control system), By Demand Category (OEMs, Replacement), By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Motorcycle ADAS Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2020-2025, on account of growing concerns for safety among consumers, increasing sales of luxury motorcycles and increasing number of technological advancements.
Based on system type, the Global Motorcycle ADAS Market is segmented into Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Stability Control System, Adaptive Traction Control and Gear Shift Assist. ACC assists in increasing the efficiency based on performance and offers other feature advantages, which are better than the traditional cruise control system.
At the regional level, the Global Motorcycle ADAS Market is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific during the forecast period. However, over the course of next five years, a significant portion of growth is expected to emanate from North America and South America.
Some of the major players operating globally in motorcycle ADAS are Continental AG, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A., Garmin Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, BMW Motorrad, Continental AG, Gubellini s.a.s, Kawasaki Heavy Industries limited, Delphi, among others.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Vendor Satisfaction
4.2. Technical Feasibility
4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.4. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase
5. Global Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Production Overview
6. Global Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By System Type (Stability control system, Adaptive Cruise Control, Gear Shift Assist, and Traction control system)
6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEMs, Replacement)
6.2.3. By Company
6.2.4. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Outlook
8. Europe Countries Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Outlook
9. North America Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Outlook
10. South America Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Motorcycle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
12.3. Opportunities
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Company Profiles
14.1.1. Robert Bosch GmbH
14.1.2. Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.
14.1.3. GUBELLINI S.A.S.
14.1.4. BMW Motorrad
14.1.5. Continental AG
14.1.6. Delphi
14.1.7. Nemesis
14.1.8. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements.)
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7lplf5
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
