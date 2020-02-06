HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) is pleased to announce the new appointment of Russell I. Thomson PhD, FRSC to the position of Nymox Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs. Dr Thomson is an authority in the field of Quality Assurance and Control in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.



Dr. Thomson is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (UK), a Chartered Chemist and Chairman of the Royal Society of Chemistry Qualified Persons Assessors Panel. He has worked in the pharmaceutical industry in positions including Head of Quality and Director of QA and Regulatory Affairs, and as Consultant Qualified Person at numerous large and small drug manufacturing facilities in the EU and the US for over 20 years. Dr. Thomson was a Chartered Scientist with The Science Council (UK) from 2004-2010 and Corporate Member of the South African Chemical Institute from 1980-1999. He received his PhD in Chemistry from the University of South Africa.

Dr. Paul Averback, CEO of Nymox said, "Management and the Board are extremely pleased to have Dr. Thomson take on the position of VP of Quality and Regulatory Affairs. This is a key management position at a crucial time in the Company’s history as we are soon to submit both an NDA in the U.S. and an MAA in Europe. Dr. Thomson will work closely with Dr. Mark Staples, Nymox VP for Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls, to jointly assure that Nymox's manufacturing standards are fully compliant with all US and international regulations. As VP of Quality and Regulatory Affairs, Dr. Thomson is responsible for all activities related to Quality Control and Quality Assurance of Nymox's manufacturing in the US and the EU. Russell is an authority on implementation of Quality Assurance for manufacturing in this sector and brings to Nymox his vast knowledge and practical experience. His appointment to VP of Quality and Regulatory affairs is great news for the Nymox team and our collaborators."



For more information please contact info@nymox.com or 800-936-9669.



