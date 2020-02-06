Up to 4.04% Zinc in a 1 meter channel sample, multiple channel samples greater than 1% Zn

Multiple Induced Polarization anomalies with established drill targets

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTC: ACRL) (“Atacama”) is pleased to announce the release of geophysical data and sampling results for the Atacama 3 property, located 4 kilometers southeast of the Macassa headframe of Kirkland Lake Gold and 3 kilometers east of the Swastika Mine in northeastern Ontario. A total of 18 km of cut lines, Induced Polarization, Magnetic and VLF-EM surveys were completed on the property throughout the fall and winter of 2019.

A total of 19 lines were read using Induced Polarization, Magnetics and VLF EM surveys, in a north-south direction at 100m line spacings. The purpose of the surveys was to detect undiscovered gold and base metal environments. Three main IP Chargeability horizons were identified which are both iron formations and graphitic sediment interflow units. Zinc mineralization has been observed on the upper graphitic horizon. A total of 8 channel samples (average length 1 meter) were taken in this vicinity that showed greater than 1% Zinc with a high of 4.04% and associated with anomalous values in Gold, Silver, Copper, Lead, Arsenic, and Cobalt. A possible carbonate altered volcanic unit may parallel the graphitic sediments and this target is favourable for drill follow-up for gold mineralization. The geophysical surveys also identified a major north-south trending structure that transects the property and extends north through the main Kirkland Lake gold mineralized trend. This structure may have acted as a conduit for gold mineralizing solutions and will also be investigated for its gold hosting potential. Ground follow-up on the geophysical surveys will be commenced in the spring of 2020. Atacama’s technical team, led by Wayne Holmstead (P.Geo), has analyzed the geophysical results and has recommended upwards of 20 potential drill targets on the property based on the geophysical surveys.

Colin Keith (Atacama President and CEO) commented, “We are extremely pleased with the results so far on our Atacama 3 property and are excited to get back to work in the spring for ground follow-up of our fall and winter work.”

About Atacama Resources International ( www.acrlintl.com )

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, copper, graphite and cobalt.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International, Inc. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports as filed on the OTC Markets. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

