Marimekko Corporation’s Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2019 will be published on Thursday 13 February 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EET. The bulletin and related materials will be available on the company’s website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/ after the publication.



A media and investor conference will be held in English on 13 February at 12.30 p.m. EET. A live webcast of the conference can be followed at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/2019-results , and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast both by phone and in writing. The conference call PIN is 96908013# and the numbers are

– Finland: +358 981 710 310

– Sweden: +46 856 642 651

– UK: +44 333 300 0804

– US: +1 631 913 1422.



Those wishing to attend the conference at the company’s head office, Puusepänkatu 4, 00880 Helsinki, are requested to notify the company by email to tiina.takamaki@marimekko.com on 11 February 2020 at the latest.



