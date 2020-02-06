Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kraft Paper Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Kraft Paper Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growth of the e-commerce and retail sectors, product premiumization and advancements in packaging and wrapping applications.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growth of the E-Commerce and Retail Sectors

3.1.2 Product Premiumization

3.1.3 Advancements in Packaging and Wrapping Applications

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Kraft Paper Market, By Grade

4.1 Coated

4.2 Unbleached

4.3 Uncoated

4.4 Wrapping & Packaging

4.5 Other Grades



5 Kraft Paper Market, By Product

5.1 Black Kraft Paper

5.2 Bleached Kraft Paper

5.3 Colored Kraft Paper

5.4 Natural Kraft Paper

5.5 Poly Coated Kraft Paper

5.6 Printed Kraft Paper

5.7 Recycled Kraft Paper

5.8 Sack Kraft Paper

5.9 Specialty Kraft Paper

5.10 Virgin Natural Kraft Paper



6 Kraft Paper Market, By Packaging Form

6.1 Cartons

6.2 Corrugated Boxes

6.3 Envelops

6.4 Grocery Bags

6.5 Industrial Bags

6.6 Pouches/Sachets

6.7 Shopping Bags

6.8 Wraps



7 Kraft Paper Market, By Application

7.1 Carryout Bags

7.2 Floor Covering

7.3 Multiwall Sacks

7.4 Packaging

7.4.1 Food & Beverage Packaging

7.4.2 Healthcare Packaging

7.4.3 Other Packagings

7.5 Paint Masking

7.6 Pallet Uses

7.7 Other Applications



8 Kraft Paper Market, By End User

8.1 Building & Construction

8.2 Cosmetics

8.3 Electronics

8.4 Home and Personal Care Industry

8.5 Paper and Packaging Industry

8.6 Pharmaceuticals

8.7 Retail Industry

8.8 Textile Industry



9 Kraft Paper Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Ahlstrom-Munksj

11.2 Billerudkorsnas

11.3 CMPC

11.4 Daio Paper Corporation

11.5 Glatfelter

11.6 International Paper

11.7 ITC Limited

11.8 MONDI

11.9 Nippon Paper Group

11.10 Sappi Limited

11.11 Segezha Group

11.12 Smurfit Kappa

11.13 Stora Enso



