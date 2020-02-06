TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – The sixth annual Fintech & Funding Conference and Expo (FFCON20: RISE) convenes on March 23–24, 2020, in Toronto. The must-attend, two-day gathering features a fintech challenge, industry workshops, invaluable pitching, prime networking and a global education. Co-hosted by the National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA Canada) and Toronto Finance International (TFI), the conference and expo is designed to forge crucial relationships between entrepreneurs, investors and major financial stakeholders.



“FFCON isn’t just about bringing people together,” said Craig Asano, NCFA Founder and CEO. “We are dedicated to creating an experiential environment designed to challenge and grow the Canadian fintech industry and bring markets to life. We have learned that when open-minded and innovative professionals get together and facilitate engagement, debate and share ideas, the opportunities flow. That is what happens at FFCON.”

This year’s event is expected to attract more than 750 attendees, participants and sponsors from leading fintech startups/scale-ups, investors, industry leaders and key stakeholders. Participants come to develop new leads, discover new market channels and forge partnerships around innovation, technology and financing outcomes.

FFCON has gained a reputation for gathering world-class speakers who drive lively debate and thought-provoking discussions. These professionals share new ideas, important experiences and interesting developments within the fintech space. Presentations also explore the latest topics and innovations along with emerging regulation and its impact on financial technology markets.

“We have the opportunity to leverage North America’s second-largest financial centre, combined with its third-largest tech cluster, and use this momentum to become a global fintech leader. Collaboration among industry stakeholders is a critical element required to move Toronto into the top tier of international fintech hubs, and we are pleased to be working with NCFA to support and grow the sector’s innovation ecosystem,” said Jennifer Reynolds, President & CEO, TFI.

FFCON events are built on the idea that all good business starts with an initial relationship, partnership or project. The FFCON20: RISE agenda is strategically designed to create invaluable opportunities for participants to meet and network with entrepreneurs, investors, regulators and government officials as they search for mentors, investment or funding.

Additional details about FFCON20: RISE, slated for March 23–24, 2020, can be found at https://fintechandfunding.com .

About FFCON

FFCON is a must-attend event focused on raising capital, blockchain technology and alternative investing as well as uncovering and celebrating the rising stars and who’s who of fintech, blockchain, and alternative finance. The conference and expo connect high-growth entrepreneurs and startups seeking seed and growth capital with venture capitalists, retail and accredited investors and institutional asset managers.

About National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA Canada) is a financial innovation ecosystem that provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to thousands of community members and works closely with industry, government, partners, and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative fintech and funding industry in Canada. Decentralized and distributed, NCFA is engaged with global stakeholders and helps incubate projects and investment in fintech, alternative finance, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer finance, payments, digital assets and tokens, blockchain, cryptocurrency, regtech and insurtech sectors. For more information, please visit: ncfacanada.org

About Toronto Finance International

Toronto Finance International (TFI) is a public-private partnership between Canada’s three levels of government, the financial services sector and academia. TFI’s mission is to lead collective action that drives the competitiveness and growth of Toronto’s financial sector and establishes its prominence as a leading international financial centre. For more information, please visit: www.tfi.ca