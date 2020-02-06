PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Yavapai Guidance Clinic , a non-profit mental health facility offering advanced treatments for behavioral and mental health disorders, announced today that it will host an open house to formally introduce its latest treatment offering, BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) for major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20, allowing a chance for the community to meet the staff at the clinic and receive a live demonstration of Deep TMS.



“Since our organization was established in 1966, it has been our mission to provide high-quality, client-centered mental health services to the residents of Yavapai County,” said David Wolkoff, M.D., medical director at West Yavapai Guidance Clinic. “With the addition of Deep TMS to our treatment offerings, we can now provide hope for patients in our community who are resistant to more common mental health therapies.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patients’ depression and OCD symptoms. The treatment is both noninvasive and medication-free, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years and received FDA clearance to target OCD in 2018.

West Yavapai Guidance Clinic offers Deep TMS treatment, group and individual therapy services for all ages, as well as in-home services, case management, primary care, out-patient substance use disorder treatment, psychiatry, medication management, support programs, vocational rehab, respite, peer support, crisis intervention and hospitalization.

The open house will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at West Yavapai Guidance Clinic, 3345 N Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. For more information, visit www.wygc.org or call the clinic at 928-445-5211.

About West Yavapai Guidance Clinic

West Yavapai Guidance Clinic is a non-profit mental and behavioral health organization located in the Prescott, Prescott Valley, Quad-City area. The clinic has been serving the Yavapai County community since 1966 and now offers a vast array of services for adults, families and children living with mental and behavioral health disorders. This includes case management, counseling, supportive housing and vocational rehabilitation.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for noninvasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the Company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Company’s systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.