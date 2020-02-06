Kitchener, Waterloo, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L has been recognized by prominent industry analyst Craig Weiss. Weiss is the founder of Findanlms.com , and writes the E-Learning 24/7 blog, which is read in more than 170 countries and territories around the world.

As a former executive of a global trade organization, Weiss understands the unique challenges of providing a learning platform for associations.

“To be a top-tier system in the association market, you need e-commerce – robust preferably (which Brightspace offers), multi-tenant (yes), a wealth of feature sets that are ideal for the association space (which they do), top tier content marketplace (a nice plus for members, who receive the LMS as part of the membership), ability to assign CEU/CPD to any piece of content and then capture that data is a win,” Weiss wrote.

Brightspace was also selected as the #8 overall platform out of the learning management systems reviewed for serving corporate clients. Weiss highlighted strengths including its UI/UX, administrations features, learner environment and content creation and curation capabilities.

“We know how well read and regarded Craig Weiss is in the learning management community. It’s great for D2L’s Brightspace to be recognized on both his Top Learning Systems for 2020 lists,” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “From day one, our team has focused on putting learners first and working in partnership with our customers to provide the best learning solutions. Our commitment is to continually improve and deliver the best product for our customers and the learners we all serve.”

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform that makes online and blended learning easy, flexible and smart. Brightspace is a quantum leap beyond traditional Learning Management System (LMS) – it is easy to drag-and-drop content to create engaging courses, supports all mobile devices , has industry-leading up-time, and is built with accessibility in mind for all learners. Plus, Brightspace enables the future of learning with a gaming engine, adaptive learning , video management , intelligent agents, templated interactives for course design, full support for outcomes or competency-based learning , and actionable learning analytics . D2L’s Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, Aragon Research included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list . To learn more, visit the Corporate page on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

