The Global Beer Cans Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for BPA-free metal cans, gaining importance for production of beer cans, and recreational and environmental benefits of beer cans.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand for BPA -Free Metal Cans

3.1.2 Gaining Importance Which Will Raise High Eupply for Production of Beer Cans

3.1.3 Recreational and Environmental Benefits of Beer Cans

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Beer Cans Market, By Type

4.1 3 Piece Cans

4.2 2 Piece Cans



5 Beer Cans Market, By Product

5.1 Steel/Tin

5.2 Aluminum



6 Beer Cans Market, By Capacity

6.1 500 ml

6.2 330 ml



7 Beer Cans Market, By Filling Method

7.1 Pressure Filling

7.2 Vacuum Filling



8 Beer Cans Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Crown Holdings Inc.

10.2 Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

10.3 Orora Packaging Australia Pty. Ltd.

10.4 Ball Corporation

10.5 CPMC Holdings Limited

10.6 Can-Pack S.A.

10.7 Shenzhen Xin Yuheng Can Co. Ltd.

10.8 Daiwa Can Co.

10.9 Ardagh Group S.A.

10.10 Nampak Bevcan Limited



