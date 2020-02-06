Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breakfast Food Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Breakfast Food Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for cereals due to innovation in flavour and ingredients, demand for out-of-home breakfast products, and high demand for incorporate protein and fiber-rich ingredients.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand for Cereals due to Innovation in Flavour & Ingredients

3.1.2 Demand for Out-of-Home Breakfast Products

3.1.3 High Demand for Incorporate Protein and Fiber-Rich Ingredients

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Breakfast Food Market, By Form

4.1 Solid

4.2 Liquid



5 Breakfast Food Market, By Type

5.1 Snack Bars

5.2 Cereals

5.3 Beverages

5.4 Ready Meals

5.5 Bakery Products

5.6 Sausages and Salamis

5.7 Other Types



6 Breakfast Food Market, By Packaging

6.1 Rigid Boxes

6.2 Trays

6.3 Films and Wraps

6.4 Bottles and Jars

6.5 Cans

6.6 Pouches and Sachets



7 Breakfast Food Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Convenience Stores

7.2 Independent Retailers

7.3 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

7.4 Specialist Retailers

7.5 Online Sales Channel



8 Breakfast Food Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 General Mills Inc.

10.2 Nestle S.A.

10.3 The Kellogg Company

10.4 The Kraft Heinz Company

10.5 Dr. Oetker

10.6 Del-Monte

10.7 McVitie's

10.8 Unilever

10.9 Britannia

10.10 Heritage Foods

10.11 Healthy Choice

10.12 McKee Foods

10.13 B&G Foods

10.14 Hain Celestial

10.15 Freedom Foods Group



