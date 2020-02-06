PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Sompo Global Risk Solutions has introduced Sompo Life Science Plus, a state-of-the-art products-completed operations and errors and omission liability protection product built for the life sciences industry.



This new, comprehensive product offers coverage for various life science products, including products used in human clinical trials, products loaned or rented to others, representations and warranties made with respect to a named insured’s product, limited coverage for bodily injury and property damage occurring on premises with respect to contract research and contract manufacturing services, and errors and omissions for financial loss, including failure to provide directions or instructions.

Sompo Life Science Plus also offers a broad array of property coverages tailored to meet the specific needs of life science companies such as research animals, bio and radioactive contamination and R&D business income. The product targets small and middle market accounts, including biotechnology companies, clinical monitoring and site management ﬁrms, clinical trials, contract research organizations, laboratories, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, private label and contract manufacturers, research and development facilities and service organizations.

Mr. Michael Chang, CEO of Sompo Global Risk Solutions, commented, “At Sompo Global Risk Solutions, we understand that product development lies at the heart of the life sciences industry. We are pleased to expand our capabilities to include Sompo Life Science Plus, a comprehensive solution tailored specifically for companies in this dynamic sector. Sompo Life Science Plus combines our extensive knowledge of the life science industry with our ability to develop innovative insurance program structures to offer companies in this space an advanced risk management approach offering critical financial protection across the product supply chain.”

Sompo Global Risk Solutions offers comprehensive multi-line capabilities targeted to accounts in select industry verticals including real estate, hospitality, financial institutions, life sciences and professional services, in addition to Asian companies with operations in the U.S. and Mexico, as well as Global Weather products. Sompo Global Risk Solutions services small, middle market and large accounts across property, general liability, package, workers’ compensation, auto, umbrella and environmental lines of business and provides a client-centric white glove service approach to each account, delivered by dedicated teams encompassing underwriting, actuarial, claims and risk control specialists.

About Sompo International

Sompo Global Risk Solutions is part of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International), a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

