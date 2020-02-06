Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 6 February 2020, at 5.00 pm Finnish time (EET)

Cramo Plc has received on 6 February 2020 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA") from Peter Bernard Marcel Boels (Maaseik, Belgium) according to which Boels Topholding B.V.’s total holding of shares in Cramo Plc has exceeded the threshold of ninety (90) percent on 6 February 2020. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was an acquisition of shares or voting rights.

Total position of Boels Topholding B.V. according to the notification:

% of shares and

voting rights % of shares and voting

rights through financial

instruments Total of both in % Total number of

shares and voting

rights of issuer Resulting situation

on the date on which

threshold was

crossed or reached 93.03% N/A 93.03% 44,690,554 Position of previous

notification (if

applicable) 0.00% N/A 0.00% –

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000384243 N/A 41,574,765 N/A 93.03% SUBTOTAL A 41,574,765 93.03%

Additional information:

P.B.K. NV (a holding company controlled by Peter Bernard Marcel Boels) holds 100% of shares and votes in Boels Topholding B.V. Peter Bernard Marcel Boels and P.B.K. NV do not directly hold any shares in Cramo Plc.



The settlement of the completion trades under Boels Topholding B.V.'s tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in Cramo Plc took place on 6 February 2020. The shares thereby acquired by Boels Topholding B.V. represent together with the shares otherwise acquired by Boels Topholding B.V. by 6 February 2020 approximately 93.03 % of all the shares in Cramo Plc.





