Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 6 February 2020, at 5.00 pm Finnish time (EET)
Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act
Cramo Plc has received on 6 February 2020 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA") from Peter Bernard Marcel Boels (Maaseik, Belgium) according to which Boels Topholding B.V.’s total holding of shares in Cramo Plc has exceeded the threshold of ninety (90) percent on 6 February 2020. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was an acquisition of shares or voting rights.
Total position of Boels Topholding B.V. according to the notification:
|% of shares and
voting rights
|% of shares and voting
rights through financial
instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of
shares and voting
rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached
|93.03%
|N/A
|93.03%
|44,690,554
|Position of previous
notification (if
applicable)
|0.00%
|N/A
|0.00%
|–
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Class/type of
shares
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000384243
|N/A
|41,574,765
|N/A
|93.03%
|SUBTOTAL A
|41,574,765
|93.03%
Additional information:
|P.B.K. NV (a holding company controlled by Peter Bernard Marcel Boels) holds 100% of shares and votes in Boels Topholding B.V. Peter Bernard Marcel Boels and P.B.K. NV do not directly hold any shares in Cramo Plc.
The settlement of the completion trades under Boels Topholding B.V.'s tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in Cramo Plc took place on 6 February 2020. The shares thereby acquired by Boels Topholding B.V. represent together with the shares otherwise acquired by Boels Topholding B.V. by 6 February 2020 approximately 93.03 % of all the shares in Cramo Plc.
CRAMO PLC
Leif Gustafsson
President and CEO
Further information:
Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 40 556 3546, email: aku.rumpunen@cramo.com
