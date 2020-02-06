Grieg Seafood ASA will release its fourth quarter 2019 results on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 06:00 CEST.

CEO Andreas Kvame and CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv will present the results the same day at 08:00 CEST at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26, Oslo.

A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at www.griegseafood.com, or with the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200213_6/

The presentation and subsequent Q&A will be held in Norwegian. An English transcript of the presentation will be made available at www.griegseafood.com after the presentation.

RSVP:

E-mail: may.hansen@griegseafood.com

Phone: +47 93 45 93 94

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, specializing in

Atlantic salmon. The Group has an annual production target of 100 000 tonnes

gutted weight in 2020.

Our farming facilities are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia in Canada and Shetland in the UK. Approximately 780 people are employed by the Group. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. Our headquarters are situated in Bergen, Norway. The business development of Grieg Seafood ASA focuses on profitable growth, sustainable use of resources and being the preferred supplier to selected customers.

To learn more, visit www.griegseafood.com

