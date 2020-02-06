Ottawa, Canada, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd., a clinical-stage company, today announced the addition of Dr. Andreas Harstrick to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr. Harstrick brings extensive experience in global cancer drug development from his former positions as SVP Global Clinical Development Oncology at Merck-Serono, SVP Medical Sciences Imclone/Eli Lilly and CMO Molecular Partners. During his career he has led the development, clinical phase implementation, and new biological entity approvals of multiple oncological agents including Erbitux® (cetuximab), Portrazza™ (necitumumab) and Cyramza® (ramucirumab).

Dr. Harstrick, an oncologist by training, spent his medical career at the University Hospital and Cancer Center Hannover, Germany; the Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo NY; as well as the West German Cancer Center, Essen, Germany. He earned his MD at Medical School Hannover, Germany, and in 1999 he became Associate Professor for Internal Medicine, University of Essen, Germany. Dr. Harstrick now joins a world class team of industry and academic experts advising Orion on its current and future clinical programs and research and development strategy.

Mark Groper, President and CEO of Orion Biotechnology said “As Orion continues to advance programs from our technology platform into clinical programs, it is critical that we obtain input from individuals with deep experience in oncology drug development.We are delighted to welcome an expert of such caliber to our SAB. I have no doubt that Orion Biotechnology will benefit enormously from Dr. Harstrick’s experience and strategic leadership.”

Dr. Harstrick noted, “Orion’s fast-paced program in oncology, and their innovative drug discovery program, has the potential to identify and develop novel immunotherapeutic products to address the considerable unmet medical needs of patients with advanced cancer. I am delighted to be able to provide advice on this exciting program and I look forward to working with the talented team at Orion and alongside the other distinguished Orion SAB members.”

About Orion Biotechnology Canada, Ltd.

Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd, is a privately held pharmaceutical company leveraging advanced receptor pharmacology to develop novel therapies for serious chronic illnesses and life-threatening diseases. Since 2017, Orion Biotechnology has been developing a robust pipeline of first-in-class chemokine analogue drug candidates, including our lead candidate, OB-002 – a CCR5 receptor antagonist. Our close ties to diverse institutions and experts around the globe, as well as our proprietary drug discovery platform, continue to stimulate the rapid discovery of promising new treatments. Learn more at www.orionbiotechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, which reflects Orion’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Orion’s control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Orion assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ross MacLeod Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. +1 343.291.1032 ross@orionbiotechnology.com