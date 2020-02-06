Cramo Plc Stock exchange release 6 February 2020 at 5.15 pm Finnish time (EET)

Cramo Plc notifies holders of its notes due 2022 of a Change of Control

Cramo Plc ("Cramo") announced on 11 November 2019 that it has entered into a combination agreement with Boels Topholding B.V. ("Boels") pursuant to which Boels commenced a recommended public cash tender offer for all of the issued and outstanding shares in Cramo (the "Tender Offer") on 25 November 2019. Boels and Cramo announced on 5 February 2020 the final results of the Tender Offer as well as Boels's intention to complete the Tender Offer.

Reference is made to Cramo's EUR 150 million 2.375 per cent fixed-rate notes due 28 February 2022 (ISIN: FI4000232509). The completion of the Tender Offer today on 6 February 2020 constitutes a Change of Control pursuant to Condition 10 of the terms and conditions of the notes.

Cramo shall on 9 April 2020 prepay the principal amount of and the interest then accrued on the notes, but without any premium or penalty, held by the noteholders of the notes who have by written notice required prepayment of the notes held by them. The written notice should be primarily submitted by email to Nordea Bank Abp at cramo-offer@nordea.com no later than on 19 March 2020 as instructed in Appendix 1 to this release. Alternatively, notice can be sent by mail to Cramo Plc (attn.: Aku Rumpunen), Kalliosolantie 2, FI-01740 Vantaa, Finland.

Interest on the notes prepayment of which has been required accrues until 9 April 2020 (excluding said date).

If notes representing more than seventy-five (75) per cent of the aggregate principal amount of the notes have been prepaid on 9 April 2020 pursuant to Condition 10 of the terms and conditions of the notes, Cramo is entitled to prepay also the remaining outstanding notes at their principal amount with accrued interest but without any premium or penalty.

CRAMO PLC



Leif Gustafsson

President and CEO





Further information:

Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 40 556 3546, email: aku.rumpunen@cramo.com





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.cramogroup.com



Cramo is one of the leading European equipment rental services companies with revenue of EUR 632 million in 2018, serving approximately 150,000 customers through around 300 depots across 11 markets with a full range of machinery, equipment and related services. Cramo enjoys solid market position in all key markets and has a strong focus on the most sophisticated customers primarily within the renovation and new-build construction, industrial and public sector end-markets. Cramo shares (CRA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup





Attachment