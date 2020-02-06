ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced a new Sage Marketplace where a curated selection of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) can showcase popular Apps that link to Sage Business Cloud solutions. This means that customers can enhance their Sage Business Cloud solutions with bespoke industry and vertical applications.



Delivered on the AppDirect platform, the Sage Marketplace gives more than two million Sage customers access to hundreds of trusted apps, all tested and verified by Sage. All Marketplace apps can be reviewed and rated by users, enabling customers to compare solutions, and make the right choice for their business.

"In our survey studies, SMBs consistently cite application selection and integration as their top technology challenges. Most lack the time, expertise and money to solve this problem on their own. Sage validates and certifies application partner integrations, making it easier and more efficient for their customers to connect multiple solutions to run their business. As a result, the new Sage Marketplace makes it simpler for customers to discover, buy and use the right application,” said Laurie McCabe, co-founder at SMB Group.

As part of Sage’s SaaS strategy, the Marketplace continues to drive value to Sage customers through new and innovative solutions. It further broadens the scope of Sage Business Cloud with connected apps that provide bespoke cloud-based solutions across people, payments and payroll.

“The launch of Sage Marketplace underscores our commitment to partners and to creating a rich ecosystem of partner offerings from which our customers can choose,” said Nancy Harris, Managing Director, Sage North America. “An ISV can promote their application to over two million Sage customers around the world and customers can readily access a rich ecosystem of solutions to help them solve complex business challenges.”

The Sage Marketplace is a strategic toolkit for Sage accountants and VAR partners looking to advise customers on how to increase their business performance. The new platform will provide easy online ordering, customer and user management and access to sales information, all in one place. Partners will experience the value of the Sage Marketplace as they see an increase in retention and revenue opportunities with trusted and integrated apps.

"The opportunity for NETSTOCK to promote our Sage Inventory Advisor brand on a worldwide platform like the Sage Marketplace is very exciting,” said Russ Graf, Vice President, Channel Management, NETSTOCK. “As a global company and brand, we look forward to leveraging this new tool to grow our business and our strategic partnership with Sage."

The selection of apps available on the Marketplace is highly curated. Once on the portal, Sage’s App developers can promote their solutions and drive higher sales volumes through improved market visibility. They are also able to make the most of the self-serve capabilities on an easy-to-use platform to create and keep their app profiles up to date. From that, they can enjoy accurate, real-time reporting to see how their solution is performing – building real value for Sage, its partners and customers.

Dewey Forrester, EVP, Partners, Accountants and Alliances at Sage, says, “The launch of our new Sage Marketplace offers a fully featured app platform, enabling a seamless end-to-end journey for Sage’s App developers from onboarding, to discovery, to purchase. They can create an account, add their application and promote it to over two million Sage customers around the world, creating value-add by simplifying their businesses as they grow. Through strong partnerships, we are proud to provide our customers the tools they need to thrive.”

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that helps small and medium businesses perform at their best. Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support, with our partners, to manage finances, operations, and people. We believe in doing everything we can to help people be the best they can be, so the combined efforts of 13,000 Sage colleagues working with businesses and communities make a real difference to the world.

Sage. Perform at your Best.

Find out more at www.sage.com .

Media contact:

Victoria Borges ( victoria.borges@sage.com )