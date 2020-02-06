Marel hf. published its 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements after market closing on 5 February 2020, at 19:51 CET.

Information on 2019 key management remuneration in note 29 to the Financial Statements was misstated. Attached is a corrected version of the 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements.

Investor Relations

