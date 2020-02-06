Skeljungur hf. will publish its 2019 Consolidated Annual Financial Statements after market have closed on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Skeljungur will host an open meeting for investors, analysts and the press on Friday, February 14, at 8:30 am at Skeljungur’s headquarters, Borgartún 26, 8th floor, 105 Reykjavík. Light refreshments will be served from 8:15 am.

CEO Árni Pétur Jónsson and CFO Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights. After the presentation attendees will have opportunity to further discussion with Skeljungur’s management.

The presentation will be available on Skeljungur‘s website, https://www.skeljungur.is/fyrir-fjarfesta after the meeting.

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is.

